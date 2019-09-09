World-Class Leaders in Business and Technology to Speak at 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference





TROY, Mich., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, announces the initial keynote presentations and agenda for its 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference (ATC) October 10-11 at the MGM Grand Detroit.

As the premier learning forum for exploring ideas and solutions to facilitate new discoveries and drive faster decisions, the rich agenda will include thought-provoking keynote presentations, technology and business impact stories. There will also be several opportunities to network and share unique perspectives with peers spanning digital design, Internet of Things, electric and autonomous transportation, and more.

The conference will begin on October 10 with featured keynotes from brands at the forefront of innovative business practices including Biomimicry 3.8, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Andiamo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Sarcos Robotics, Maxion Wheels, Terrafugia, as well as insights from Altair executives. There will also be a panel discussion focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of product lifecycles, which will discuss how AI and machine learning will change the way products are being designed and how organizations will soon leverage the transformative power of these technologies.

Day two of the event will showcase Altair client presentations from around the world that will address industry, technology, and design trends spanning Internet of Things, generative design, future powertrains, machine learning, additive manufacturing, multi-physics optimization, high-performance cloud computing and computational fluid dynamics.

"We pride ourselves on being an organization filled with open-minded thinkers who have created some of the world's best technologies that help businesses make better decisions," said James R. Scapa, Altair's founder, chairman and CEO. "Our Global ATC event has become an atmosphere that inspires others who seek inspiration and new ideas to accelerate their organizations as they compete in an increasingly connected world."



Prior to the Global ATC, Altair will be hosting a model-based development symposium on October 9 at the MGM Grand Detroit. The symposium will include more than 15 technical client presentations on topics including multi-disciplinary simulation for e-mobility, CAE data post-processing for noise and acoustics, and real-time hardware-in-the-loop simulators.

For more information, including the detailed agenda of the Global ATC and to register click here.



