Quantcast

Wolverine World Wide Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on November 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2019.  The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates® and HYTEST®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

CONTACT:Michael Harris

(616) 866-5534

Source: Wolverine World Wide

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: WWW




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar