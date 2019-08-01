Wolverine World Wide Declares Quarterly Dividend





ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2019. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.



With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates® and HYTEST®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

