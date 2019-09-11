Wolverine World Wide Announces New $400 Million Share Repurchase Program





ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new, four-year share repurchase program, authorizing up to $400 million in share repurchases that is incremental to the remaining balance of the Company's share repurchase program that was authorized in February 2019.



"Wolverine Worldwide has a long history of returning capital to shareholders including share repurchases. Today's announcement further reflects our long-term confidence in our business model and the ability to generate significant cash flow into the future," said Mike Stornant, Wolverine's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "While the Wolverine team is focused on driving the global growth of our brands and improving bottom-line performance, we are fortunate to be in an enviable position of having significant capacity to allocate capital in a variety of ways to enhance shareholder value."

The Company will repurchase shares as deemed appropriate, based on factors including price, market conditions, and in compliance with any restrictions contained within the Company's credit agreements.

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates® and HYTEST®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

