Wolters Kluwer Ms. Russo will not seek a second term as Member of the Supervisory Board

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    August 8, 2019 -Wolters Kluwer today announced that Ms. Fidelma Russo has decided not to seek a second term as a member of the Wolters Kluwer Supervisory Board and that she will step down from the board at the end of 2019.

    Ms. Russo will not seek a second term as a member of the Supervisory Board and will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of 2019 due to other commitments. The Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude for her contributions to the Board, especially the extensive experience in technology she brought into the group.

    About Wolters Kluwer

    Wolters Kluwer ( WKL ) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

    Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

    Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam ( WKL ) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. ( WTKWY ).

    For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

    Media Investors/Analysts
    Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens
    Corporate Communications Investor Relations
    t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407
    annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

    Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

    This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

