WISeKey’s Quality Management System Receives ISO 9001 Certification

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland - August 8, 2019: WISeKey Semiconductors and WISeCoin France R&D Lab, two subsidiaries of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that on July 26, 2019, the Bureau Veritas Certification France issued an ISO 9001 certification for the "design and supply of secure contact and contactless silicon chips for payment, access control, mass transit, identification and IOT" of WISeKey's Quality Management System (QMS).

ISO 9001 is a reliable, tested and internationally recognized standard for QMS. The rigorous audit conducted during the certification process confirmed that internal processes are reliable and highly effective, and employees are engaged in implementing and integrating policy, risks & opportunities, and objectives. In conclusion the QMS is mature, well-established and well suited for the companies and their activities.

For many years, WISeKey's management has supported internal collaboration and employee contribution to increase the effectiveness of its QMS. Over the years, this process has been adapted, strengthened and has become more demanding and more complex.

Bernard VIAN, WISeKey Semiconductors and WISeCoin France R&D Lab GM, said, "We are thrilled to have attained this globally recognized achievement. The ISO 9001 certification demonstrates the commitment of our management team and all of our employees to continuously challenge ourselves to improve our QMS and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions and services."

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

