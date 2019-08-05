WISeKey to Present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7th in Boston



WISeKey to Present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7th in Boston

WISeKey also announced today that its board of directors has approved a proposed listing of its American Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market

ZUG, Switzerland - August 05, 2019 — WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that Carlos Moreira, CEO and Peter Ward, CFO, will present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7, 2019 at 2:25 pm ET, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

The live webcast of WISeKey's presentation can be accessed via https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/technology2019/61210369833.cfm. Investors will be able to download the most recent investor presentation via the Investors section of WISeKey's website, www.wisekey.com. Additionally, management will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

WISeKey also announced today that its board of directors has approved a proposed listing of its American Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market. No new securities will be issued in connection with the proposed listing, which is expected to commence after WISeKey files a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and after the SEC completes its review process. The listing process is expected to be completed in December 2019.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities in the future will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Source: Wisekey International Holding SA