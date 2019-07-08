



WISeKey launches share buyback programme

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 8, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding AG ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a Swiss based cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things company announced today that it will commence its share buyback programme, as proposed in its press release dated June 27, 2019.

WISeKey has received approval from the Swiss Takeover Board to purchase up to 3,682,848 of its class B shares. This maximum amount of shares is equivalent to 10% of the registered share capital of the company, as approved by the Board of Directors.

The shares will be purchased in the open market starting July 8, 2019 for a period of 3 years.

The repurchased shares will be used for potential acquisitions and/or other future M&A transactions.

WISeKey will publish details of all transactions pursuant to Section 27 of the Swiss Takeover Board Circular No. 1 of 27 June 2013, as well as the maximum daily buyback amount pursuant to Article 123 (1) c) of FMIO, on its website at: https://www.wisekey.com/investors/share-buyback/.

About WISeKey:



WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

