WisdomTree Launches Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)





WCLD offers access to cloud computing businesses that represent a compelling alternative to broader-based, technology-focused investment strategies

Cloud-based businesses can lead to better margins, growth and efficiency characteristics

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, today announced the launch of an ETF that provides unique exposure to rapidly growing cloud computing companies, which leverage a distributed network of servers over the internet. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund(WCLD), listed today on the NASDAQ, seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD), and has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

EMCLOUD's group of publicly traded cloud software stocks up 38.64% since the beginning of the year[1].

"As the world becomes increasingly more digital and connected, the global cloud computing market has grown exponentially and is projected to total nearly $697 billion by 2025[2]. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) provides investors with a focused approach to selecting emerging cloud companies and scales the unique expertise of Nasdaq and Bessemer Venture Partners in identifying these companies," explained Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree EVP and Global Head of Research.

"Nasdaq and Bessemer Venture Partners have worked to bring a new benchmark to market, as cloud services gain in importance as tools of business growth," said Dave Gedeon, Vice President and Head of Index Research & Development, Nasdaq Global Indexes. "The BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD) is a tangible way to track the growth of companies that change their industries and empower their clients through use of cloud technology."

Schwartz continued, "WCLD targets cloud computing businesses, which we believe are best positioned for high levels of recurring revenue growth and have the potential to scale at a faster rate than traditional tech companies. Cloud-based businesses typically have better profit margins and higher growth than other tech companies. Additionally, WCLD is currently the most competitively priced cloud computing ETF in the market."

WCLD: What's Under the Hood?

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund will invest in emerging public companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American or the CBOE Exchange that are primarily involved in providing cloud software and services to their customers.

In order to be considered a cloud computing business and eligible for inclusion, the company must possess the following characteristics, as determined by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP):



Cloud Computing Focused: Each company must derive a majority of its revenue from business-oriented software products through a cloud delivery model that is a subscription based, volume-based, or transaction-based offering.

Attractive Revenue Growth: New index constituents must have grown annual revenue by at least 15% for each of the last two full fiscal years; existing index constituents must have grown revenue by at least 7% in at least one of the last two fiscal years to remain eligible.

Liquidity Constraints: Companies in the index must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $5 million.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $59.9 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

[1] Source: Bloomberg, as of 8/31/19. Return is based on the net total return of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You cannot invest directly in an index.

[2]Adroit Market Research, May 30, 2019

