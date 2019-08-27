WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions





NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500 AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07000 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.28000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28000 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.27500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27500 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.27000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27000 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.14500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14500 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.25500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25500 GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.04400 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04400 HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 SFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.22500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.22500 SFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.12500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12500 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.04600 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04600 WFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.23000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.23000 WFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 8/27/2019 8/28/2019 8/30/2019 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $58.7 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Jessica Zaloom / Amie Lauder

+1.917.267.3735 / +416.459.6835

jzaloom@wisdomtree.comalauder@wisdomtree.com

