Windtree Therapeutics to Present at the Fall Investor Summit





WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit, being held on Monday, September 16th and Tuesday September 17th at the Essex House in New York City. Craig Fraser, CEO and President of Windtree Therapeutics, is scheduled to present and will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 17 starting at 8:30 am ET in New York City.



About the Fall Investor Summit

The Fall Investor Summit, (formerly the MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration, please visit the website at www.microcapconf.com or contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical and medical device company focused on the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. Windtree has three lead clinical development programs and multiple pre-clinical programs spanning respiratory and cardiovascular disease states, including istaroxime, a novel, dual-acting agent with a potentially improved side effect profile from existing treatments, being developed to improve cardiac function in patients with acute heart failure; AEROSURF®, an innovative combination drug/device product candidate that is designed to deliver the Company's proprietary synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS); and rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product being developed to target hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles in the important group of patients with resistant hypertension. Windtree also has multiple pre-clinical products including potential heart failure therapies delivered orally that are based on SERCA2a mechanism of action.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

