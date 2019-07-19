Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS Announces Change of Business and plans for corporate restructure





HONG KONG, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS today announced to propose the name change to Rodney Capital Inc. Under its new corporate name and planned restructure, the Company expects to acquire one Hong Kong companies - "Three A Advisory Limited" and its website - www.threea.com.hk.



CEO Message

Florence LI, the incoming CEO, stated, "We expect these two to be the first of several acquisitions in Hong Kong. Our strategic goal is investment in operating businesses through acquisitions of companies and assets in order to maximize shareholders value, and to provide excellent products and services to our customers, partners, and clients."

Further the Company announces the appointment of three new directors:

Florence LI, who will also become the CEO. Ms. Li is a Founder of Rodney Engineering Company Limited, and an experienced executive in expanding a company's growth through acquisitions as well as financial management. Beginning in 2017 she has been a Director of Hong Kong Liu Zu Zen Culture Society Limited.

Michael CHAN, who will also become the COO. Mr. Chan is a practicing Hong Kong CPA with advanced professional degrees including a Master of Business Administration. As the owner of his Own accounting firm since 2005, Mr. Chan will now oversee the daily operations of the Company.

Kitty CHING, who will also become the CFO, company secretary; she is a member of the Institute of Professional Accountant Australia, the Institute of Financial Accountants, and the institute of Certified Management Accountants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward- Looking statements that involved known/unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward- looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

Genny Lee

Phone Number: +98183992

Email: lcy14@yahoo.com.hk

Source: Winchester Holding Group