    WINCHESTER HOLDING GROUP (OTC: WCHS) Share Exchange Agreement

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 02:33:00 PM EDT

    CEO Message

    HONG KONG, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINCHESTER HOLDING GROUP (OTC PINK:WCHS) announces today that a share exchange agreement with Three A Advisory Limited has been signed. 

    Ms. Florence Li, CEO, stated, "We would like to thank Mr. Michael Chan and Kitty Ching for his cooperation and professionalism in bringing the new business together and help us reach a mutually-beneficial agreement. 

    In conclusion, Ms. Florence Li. "We are excited about the new direction of company and we will continue to cooperate with the new management team to increase shareholder value."

    Details of the agreement will be released through OTC Markets once the transaction is finalized and all obligations of each party have been satisfied.  Our focus now turns to the completion of the remaining filings in order to get current with OTC Markets.  We anticipate this task to be completed in the coming days, at which time we will begin finalizing paperwork to close on the first of our many planned acquisitions. Thank you to all shareholders for your patience and continued support throughout this process.  

    FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

    This release contains forward-looking statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

    CONTACT INFORMATION

    Unit A, 8/F, MG Tower,

    133 Hoi Bun Road,

    Kwun Tong, Kowloon,

    Hong Kong

    Contact: Genny Lee

    Email: threeagl@yahoo.com

    Telephone: +852-6992-7100

    Source: Winchester Holding Group

