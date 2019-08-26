Quantcast

WillScot to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 09:18:00 AM EDT


BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (Nasdaq:WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank's 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference to be held at The Phoenician in Phoenix, AZ. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. PDT, and they will host meetings on both Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscot.com

Source: WillScot Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: WSC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7818.83
67.06  ▲  0.87%
DJIA 25824.20
195.30  ▲  0.76%
S&P 500 2867.11
20.00  ▲  0.70%
Data as of Aug 26, 2019 | 11:02AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar