Willis Towers Watson to host first airport conference offsetting carbon emissions



Willis Towers Watson's airport summit directly supporting community driven activities that protect and restore critical forests, whilst delivering annual platform for airport industry risk issues

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) will hold the first ever Airport Risk Community (ARC) conference offsetting the event's carbon emissions.



Following the success of the inaugural ARC event in the Netherlands in 2018, the Airport Risk Community initiative will deliver its second summit in Rome on September 18, where the global airport community will discuss emerging risks and trends in the sector. This year's event in Rome features speakers from Heathrow and Rome-Fiumicino International Airports, the World Economic Forum, as well as sessions on technology, climate strategies and the future passenger experience.

In line with the conference theme of sustainability, Willis Towers Watson, working in partnership with Conservation International (CI), will purchase carbon credits to offset conference-related emissions. These offsets — verified against the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — will directly support community-driven activities that protect and restore critical forests through Conservation International's REDD+ project in Chyulu Hills, Kenya.

Karen Larbey, director of strategy and planning, transportation industry, Willis Towers Watson, said, "Protecting forests and other natural ecosystems is one of the most effective ways to stabilise global climate change, so we are delighted to be partnering with Conservation International to purchase carbon offsets through the Chyulu Hills project. By investing in the protection of these forests we will prevent further burning and clearing, releasing stored carbon and reduce the impacts of climate change on the threatened species and local communities that care for and depend on these forests."

A carbon offset - or carbon credit - is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to compensate for emissions made somewhere else. Credits are traceable, tradable and finite: When they are purchased, they are retired forever. This revenue funds projects and activities that protect or restore forests, often supporting local communities with alternative livelihood opportunities that keep trees standing, and it helps fund programmes to do so in perpetuity.

The purchase of certified carbon offsets helps protect forests vital to local communities as well as climate change mitigation. Funds from the sale of carbon credits from Chyulu Hills will directly benefit local communities, enhance forest protection, and protect biodiversity and restore degraded rangelands.

About Willis Towers Watson Airport Risk Community (ARC)

The ARC's main purpose is to bring airport operators and industry experts together in a spirit of collaboration to debate the breadth of risks facing the industry. We facilitate this process through hosting industry events - such as our Airport Conference on 18-20 September in Rome and through sharing thought leadership on current topics.

If you'd like to learn more about the ARC's activities, including our forthcoming Rome carbon offset event, please contact Charlotte.Dubec@willistowerswatson.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About Conservation International

Conservation International uses science, policy and partnerships to protect the nature that people rely on for food, fresh water and livelihoods. Founded in 1987, Conservation International works in more than 30 countries on six continents to ensure a healthy, prosperous planet that supports us all. Learn more about Conservation International, the groundbreaking "Nature Is Speaking" campaign and its series of virtual reality projects: "Drop in the Ocean", "My Africa," "Under the Canopy" and "Valen's Reef." Follow Conservation International's work on our Human Nature blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

