Willis Towers Watson and Sompo Global Risk Solutions launch insurance platform for middle market commercial real estate companies





ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) to create an integrated insurance platform to serve the needs of the middle market commercial real estate segment.



The Willis Towers Watson Retail, Office and Industrial (ROI) platform offers a range of insurance products to meet the needs of the real estate market, including general liability, automobile liability, workers compensation and umbrella coverage along with a customized property product and casualty pollution product tailored to address the unique risks faced by the segment. The partnership targets retail, office and industrial clients, with the exception of regional malls. Sompo GRS will individually underwrite each account.

Willis Towers Watson focuses on clients in the real estate sector through its dedicated Real Estate practice, which functions as a boutique business housed within a global broker. The vertically-integrated Willis Towers Watson Real Estate practice is aggregated in four primary centers across the U.S. — New York, DC, Dallas and Los Angeles — enabling the development of thought leadership and market-driven results.

Joseph C. Peiser, head of broking, North America, Willis Towers Watson, added, "Real estate companies face a myriad of complex challenges. The Willis Towers Watson Real Estate practice is known for taking a structured and integrated approach that adds value to clients and provides a breadth of knowledge and resources. Together with Paul Cicerchia from our Real Estate practice, I am delighted that we have developed this partnership with Sompo GRS which builds on this experience, enabling us to create an integrated platform that leverages the combined depth and strengths of both organizations to better serve the needs of the middle market commercial real estate customer segment."

Michael Chang, CEO of Sompo Global Risk Solutions, commented, "We are very pleased to collaborate with Willis Towers Watson to offer real estate clients an innovative platform that takes a holistic view of each client's risk profile across all lines of business. The platform brings the combined expertise and experience of Willis Towers Watson and Sompo GRS to the real estate market in a manner that reflects our knowledge of the industry and our shared commitment to developing long-term relationships with the clients we serve."

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About Sompo International

Sompo GRS is part of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International), a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International's headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 791 772 2040

sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

Ileana Feoli: +1 703 258 8556

ileana.feoli@willistowerswatson.com

Source: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company