Willis Re delivers US wildfire risk underwriting insight to clients





ARLINGTON, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has deployed a wildfire risk solution that can be used throughout the U.S. to assess location level wildfire risk, and how the risk correlates to the company's portfolio level wildfire exposure. The new solution supports Willis Re clients to write and price wildfire risk with increased confidence and efficiency for the peril of wildfire.

Recent and devastating wildfires in California revealed that many carriers do not have a good handle on their wildfire risk, largely due to existing industry models which do not accurately represent the hazard. To help clients bridge this gap, in 2016 Willis Re initiated development of a wildfire risk score. Today, Willis Re in partnership with SpatialKey, a leading data enrichment and geospatial analytics hub for the P&C industry, have enhanced this solution in order to deliver to clients at their point of quote.

Vaughn Jensen, Executive Vice President, Willis Re said: "The Willis Re Wildfire Score provides the framework for our clients to achieve meaningful portfolio and underwriting improvements with the least amount of disruption. We are also pleased to extend the scope of our partnership with SpatialKey and continue to explore how collectively we can deliver superior value to our clients."

Tom Link, CEO and Founder, SpatialKey comments: "At SpatialKey, we help clients enable, enrich, and analyze data across underwriting, exposure management, and claims workflows. Our insight hub brings together expert content from over 20 data providers across multiple perils into a single platform. This initiative with Willis Re extends the reach of our underwriting platform and allows Willis Re to quickly, contextually, and flexibly deploy hazard data to their clients at their point of quote. We are excited to explore how we can bring operational efficiency to the market through our partnership."

About Willis Re

One of the world's leading reinsurance brokers, Willis Re is known for its world-class analytics capabilities, which it combines with its reinsurance expertise in a seamless, integrated offering that can help clients increase the value of their businesses. Willis Re serves the risk management and risk transfer needs of a diverse, global client base that includes all of the world's top insurance and reinsurance carriers as well as national catastrophe schemes in many countries around the world. The broker's global team of experts offers services and advice that can help clients make better reinsurance decisions and negotiate optimum terms. For more information, visit willisre.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com

