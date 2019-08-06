Quantcast

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Continued Solid Performance Posting a Quarterly Pre-tax Profit of $21.8 Million

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) today reported pre-tax profit of $21.8 million and total revenues of $95.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's second quarter 2019 pre-tax results were driven by continued revenue growth in its core leasing business and spare parts sales as well as gains associated with the active management of its portfolio. Aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $71.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

"Our business continues to deliver in all verticals, producing strong cash flow and profitability, which we believe is an indication that the market recognizes the value of the entire Willis Platform," said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. "We are also very pleased to have solidified a key funding source with the expansion and extension of our revolving credit facility to $1 billion with an accordion feature allowing for the facility to expand to $1.3 billion. As always, we appreciate the support of our great banking partners."

"The Company continues to perform well in what has been a very active market for our products and services," said Brian R. Hole, President. "And while traditional demand is strong, we are also leveraging our Platform and innovative ConstantAccess and ConstantThrust programs to support our customers' strong preference to buy fewer spare engines and borrow engines on a programmatic basis instead."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2019, as compared to June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018):

  • Total revenue increased by 21.7% to $95.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $78.7 million in the same quarter of 2018.
  • Lease rent revenue was $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2019; 4.5% growth from $43.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.
  • Quarterly Maintenance reserve revenue increased by $4.4 million, or 20.1%, to $26.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $22.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales increased by 25.2% to $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11.7 million in the same quarter of 2018.
  • Other revenue increased by $2.7 million to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting performance fees earned managing engines on behalf of a third party.
  • Earnings before tax were $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11.6 million in the same quarter of 2018 and were $49.6 million year to date, compared to $21.2 million in the first half of 2018.
  • Average utilization for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 88% from 87% in the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Our equipment lease portfolio was $1.603 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.673 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2.0 billion at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company also managed 475 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.
  • The Company entered into a Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement which increased its revolving credit facility from $890.0 million to $1.0 billion, incorporated an accordion feature that can expand the credit facility up to $1.3 billion, extended the maturity of the credit facility to June 2024 and provided for certain other amendments to covenants, interest rates and commitment fees.
  • The Company maintained $603 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2019.
  • Under the Company's repurchase plan, the Company repurchased a total of 64,653 shares of common stock in the second quarter of 2019 for $3.3 million.
  • Diluted weighted average earnings per common share was $2.66 for the second quarter of 2019, up 111% when compared to the similar period in 2018.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $53.22 at June 30, 2019, compared to $47.43 at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total lease portfolio consisting of 241 engines, 12 aircraft, 10 other leased parts and equipment and one marine vessel with a net book value of $1.603 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a total lease portfolio consisting of 244 engines and related equipment, 17 aircraft and 10 other leased parts and equipment, with a net book value of $1.673 billion.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them.  Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as terrorist activity; changes in oil prices and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
REVENUE                      
Lease rent revenue $ 45,025     $ 43,081     4.5 %   $ 93,394     $ 82,726     12.9 %
Maintenance reserve revenue 26,475     22,045     20.1 %   51,825     37,485     38.3 %
Spare parts and equipment sales (1) 14,586     11,653     25.2 %   32,088     24,639     30.2 %
Gain on sale of leased equipment (1) 5,120     52     9,746.2 %   14,690     597     2,360.6 %
Other revenue 4,591     1,871     145.4 %   7,569     3,752     101.7 %
Total revenue 95,797     78,702     21.7 %   199,566     149,199     33.8 %
                       
EXPENSES                      
Depreciation and amortization expense 20,043     18,384     9.0 %   40,301     35,739     12.8 %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales (1) 12,585     10,305     22.1 %   26,997     21,692     24.5 %
Write-down of equipment 3,262     3,578     (8.8 )%   4,367     3,578     22.1 %
General and administrative 21,389     16,782     27.5 %   42,829     32,393     32.2 %
Technical expense 1,407     3,232     (56.5 )%   3,195     6,909     (53.8 )%
Net finance costs:                      
Interest expense 16,781     15,138     10.9 %   34,660     28,732     20.6 %
Loss on debt extinguishment 220         100.0 %   220         100.0 %
Total net finance costs 17,001     15,138     12.3 %   34,880     28,732     21.4 %
Total expenses 75,687     67,419     12.3 %   152,569     129,043     18.2 %
                       
Earnings from operations 20,110     11,283     78.2 %   46,997     20,156     133.2 %
Earnings from joint ventures 1,676     316     430.4 %   2,622     1,063     146.7 %
Income before income taxes 21,786     11,599     87.8 %   49,619     21,219     133.8 %
Income tax expense 4,811     3,240     48.5 %   11,766     5,776     103.7 %
Net income 16,975     8,359     103.1 %   37,853     15,443     145.1 %
Preferred stock dividends 810     810     %   1,611     1,612     (0.1 )%
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21     21     %   42     42     %
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,144     $ 7,528     114.5 %   $ 36,200     $ 13,789     162.5 %
                       
Basic weighted average earnings per common share $ 2.75     $ 1.28         $ 6.22     $ 2.30      
Diluted weighted average earnings per common share $ 2.66     $ 1.26         $ 6.01     $ 2.25      
                       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 5,866     5,878         5,823     5,990      
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,061     5,991         6,020     6,123      

(1) Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 - "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and has identified the sale of parts from engines previously transferred from the lease portfolio to the Spare Parts segment as sales to customers of the reporting entity. As such, the Company presents the sale of these assets on a gross basis and has reclassified the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 gross revenue and costs on sale to the Spare parts and equipment sales and Cost of spare parts and equipment sales line items from the net gain (loss) presentation within the Gain on sale of leased equipment line item. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the reclassification resulted in an increase in Spare parts and equipment sales of $4.6 million, a decrease in Gain on sale of leased equipment of $0.2 million and an increase in Cost of spare parts and equipment sales of $4.4 million with no impact to the Company's net income. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the reclassification resulted in an increase in Spare parts and equipment sales of $11.3 million, a decrease in Gain on sale of leased equipment of $0.3 million and an increase in Cost of spare parts and equipment sales of $11.0 million with no impact to the Company's net income.



Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

    June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 11,604     $ 11,688  
Restricted cash   76,448     70,261  
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation   1,603,179     1,673,135  
Maintenance rights   9,944     14,763  
Equipment held for sale   4,079     789  
Receivables, net of allowances   46,900     23,270  
Spare parts inventory   45,846     48,874  
Investments   52,242     47,941  
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation   28,339     27,679  
Intangible assets, net   1,342     1,379  
Notes receivable   30,599     238  
Other assets   20,261     14,926  
Total assets   $ 1,930,783     $ 1,934,943  
         
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 32,964     $ 42,939  
Deferred income taxes   101,711     90,285  
Debt obligations   1,285,557     1,337,349  
Maintenance reserves   113,409     94,522  
Security deposits   21,994     28,047  
Unearned revenue   5,139     5,460  
Total liabilities   1,560,774     1,598,602  
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)   49,596     49,554  
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Common stock ($0.01 par value)   64     62  
Paid-in capital in excess of par        
Retained earnings   321,577     286,623  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (1,228 )   102  
Total shareholders' equity   320,413     286,787  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity   $ 1,930,783     $ 1,934,943  

 

 CONTACT: Scott B. Flaherty
  Chief Financial Officer
  (561) 349-9989

Source: Willis Lease Finance Corp.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: WLFC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7816.85
90.81  ▲  1.18%
DJIA 25898.48
180.74  ▲  0.70%
S&P 500 2869.40
24.66  ▲  0.87%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019 | 09:39AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar