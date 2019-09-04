William D. Pitchford Joins BASi as Chief Human Resources Officer, as the Company Invests in Unifying and Strengthening Corporate Culture





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) ("BASi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of William D. Pitchford, BS, MA, as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective as of August 28, 2019. Mr. Pitchford fills an important leadership position, as the Company invests in unifying and strengthening its corporate culture following the acquisition of Seventh Wave Laboratories in July of last year and, more recently, the Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services business unit in May.



"We want to ensure BASi's culture evolves to support the Company as we continue to grow," said Robert Leasure, Jr., BASi's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bill is a leader of impeccable judgment and integrity, and I am confident that his experience and influence will help shape our culture towards a stronger, unified Company."

William Pitchford brings over thirty-five years of human resources experience to BASi's leadership team, with respect to benefit and compensation design, executive coaching, acquisitions and divestitures, and interacting with public boards. As Chief Human Resources Officer, he will lead all aspects of human resources, including performance and talent management, leadership development, compensatory rewards, and employee engagement, to ensure BASi's culture and people strategies align with its overall business strategy.

"The greatest asset of any company is its people," said Mr. Pitchford. "I've spent my career helping companies build "people first" cultures by creating work environments where all employees are treated with dignity and respect, and where diversity of thought and people is valued. I look forward to helping nurture this culture at BASi to drive unity and employee growth, development and engagement."

Prior to joining BASi, Mr. Pitchford held senior level positions within the human resources functions at Ford Motor Company, Rio Tinto Alcan Corporation and, most recently, at Wabash National Corporation as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Pitchford received his undergraduate degree in Criminology & Sociology at Indiana State University, and his Master of Arts in Human Resources Management at Central Michigan University.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients' discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. BASi's products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Company Contact: Jill C. Blumhoff Chief Financial Officer Phone: 765.497.8381 jblumhoff@BASinc.com

Source: Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.