WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



26% Increase in Revenues and 14% Increase in Gross Profit Drives Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Awarded $5.3 million in federal government contract renewals and modifications





Soft-ex, a WidePoint subsidiary, awarded $6.0 million contract renewal with a global communications service provider to deliver both cloud and onsite telecom solutions to government and multinational corporations





Secured more than $1.3 million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) contracts, the majority of which are high-margin, commercial contracts





Received Authority to Operate (ATO) from a major customer to implement WidePoint's Intelligent Telecommunications Management System (ITMS™), which represents the second significant step toward achieving a FedRAMP certification

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

Revenues increased 26% to $22.1 million





Gross profit increased 14% to $4.1 million





Net loss totaled $(308,000)





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $0.6 million, marking the company's eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and in line with forecast

Six Month 2019 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

Revenues increased 17% to $44.0 million





Gross profit increased 17% to $8.3 million





Net income totaled $76,000





Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.6 million

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary



(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 22.1 $ 17.5 Gross Profit $ 4.1 $ 3.5 Gross Profit Margin 18 % 20 % Operating Expenses $ 4.2 $ 4.0 Income (Loss) from Operations $ (0.2 ) $ (0.4 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (0.3 ) $ (0.5 ) Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.6 $ 0.1

Six Month 2019 Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 44.0 $ 37.6 Gross Profit $ 8.3 $ 7.1 Gross Profit Margin 19 % 19 % Operating Expenses $ 8.0 $ 8.0 Income (Loss) from Operations $ 0.3 $ (0.9 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 0.1 $ (0.9 ) Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.6 $ 0.2

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the "Safe Harbor Statement" below.



Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, the company is reiterating its revenue guidance of $90.0 million to $93.0 million, representing growth of 8% to 12%. The company is also reiterating its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.75 million to $3.5 million, which represents an improvement compared to fiscal 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA reflects the company's strategic investments in sales and marketing and product development to accelerate growth, as well as a $400,000 increase due to new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) guidance regarding the treatment of capital lease. The company's financial outlook is based on current expectations.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter was a continuation of the strong performance we established at the start of the year as we delivered another solid period of financial results, expanded several contracts with current customers, and continued to improve upon our already industry-leading credentials," said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang. "From a financial perspective, the quarter was highlighted by a 26% increase in revenues, a 14% increase in gross profit, and our eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

"Operationally, we successfully re-secured and expanded several contracts with current customers in both the government and commercial sectors. These contract expansions and the positive effects they have on our financial results show that our cross-selling and upselling strategies continue to be an effective means of increasing our topline as we simultaneously remain conscientious of their effects on our bottom-line. Additionally, we received an ATO from a major customer to implement ITMS™, which is a major step toward ultimately receiving a FedRAMP certification.

"Overall, we remain confident that we will be able to continue to execute on our primary strategic initiatives throughout the course of the year to accelerate growth, improve margins, and drive higher profitability in the long-run."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and bill presentment and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (307,800 ) $ (472,200 ) $ 76,300 $ (934,400 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 477,100 368,600 949,800 762,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,200 7,000 2,500 14,800 Income tax provision (benefit) 66,500 14,700 94,500 20,900 Interest income (200 ) (2,100 ) (4,700 ) (5,400 ) Interest expense 74,200 23,900 152,900 49,900 EBITDA $ 311,000 $ (60,100 ) $ 1,271,300 $ (92,200 ) Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Provision for doubtful accounts 3,600 - 11,200 (5,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense 284,100 195,900 320,300 320,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 598,700 $ 135,800 $ 1,602,800 $ 222,300

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,422,065 $ 2,431,892 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $117,120 and $106,733 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 7,868,097 11,089,315 Unbilled accounts receivable 11,259,905 9,566,170 Other current assets 1,254,269 1,086,686 Total current assets 25,804,336 24,174,063 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 658,074 1,012,684 Operating lease right of use asset, net 5,827,822 - Intangibles, net 2,826,141 3,103,753 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Other long-term assets 142,952 209,099 Total assets $ 53,814,903 $ 47,055,177 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,575,453 $ 7,363,621 Accrued expenses 12,369,314 10,716,438 Deferred revenue 2,065,446 2,072,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 420,932 107,325 Current portion of other term obligations 36,049 192,263 Total current liabilities 21,467,194 20,451,991 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,534,028 122,040 Other term obligations, net of current portion - 73,952 Deferred revenue 381,261 466,714 Deferred tax liability 1,581,020 1,523,510 Total liabilities 28,963,503 22,638,207 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 84,775,186 and 84,112,446 shares issued and outsanding, respectively 84,776 84,113 Additional paid-in capital 95,299,274 94,926,560 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (201,772 ) (186,485 ) Accumulated deficit (70,330,878 ) (70,407,218 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,851,400 24,416,970 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,814,903 $ 47,055,177









WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 22,093,153 $ 17,544,338 $ 44,010,055 $ 37,623,957 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $232,968, $258,201, $465,159, and $554,165, respectively) 18,036,409 13,997,185 35,699,468 30,524,797 GROSS PROFIT 4,056,744 3,547,153 8,310,587 7,099,160 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 415,462 444,945 808,873 979,582 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $284,111, $195,934, $373,377 and $320,338, respectively) 3,563,405 3,427,301 6,698,114 6,780,642 Depreciation and amortization 244,064 110,463 484,612 207,849 Total operating expenses 4,222,931 3,982,709 7,991,599 7,968,073 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (166,187 ) (435,556 ) 318,988 (868,913 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 259 2,077 4,721 5,403 Interest expense (75,372 ) (23,937 ) (152,917 ) (49,887 ) Other income (9 ) 3 - 1 Total other expense (75,122 ) (21,857 ) (148,196 ) (44,483 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (241,309 ) (457,413 ) 170,792 (913,396 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION 66,452 14,758 94,452 20,948 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (307,761 ) $ (472,171 ) $ 76,340 $ (934,344 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 83,990,722 83,081,597 83,902,077 83,061,707 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 83,990,722 83,081,597 83,965,994 83,061,707

