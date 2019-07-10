White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.51 Million, or $1.55 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2019





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX:WRIV), (the "Company") the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the "Bank"), today reported net income increased 24.95% to $1.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.21 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company earned net income of $1.17 million, or $1.20 per diluted share.



In the first six months of the year, net income increased 16.13% to $2.68 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, compared to $2.31 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018. All financial results are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Second quarter net income was $1.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared with $1.21 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter net interest margin ("NIM") expanded by 31 basis points to 3.97% compared to the second quarter a year ago and remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter.

Net loans of $535.28 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of 5.67% from June 30, 2018.

Total deposits of $538.96 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of 2.17% from June 30, 2018.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 8.79% to $108.14 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $99.40 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 improved to 0.97% of total assets, from 1.57% a year ago.

Book value per diluted common share increased to $68.51 at June 30, 2019, from $62.59 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.39% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.68% for the Bank at June 30, 2019.

"Solid revenue growth, combined with improving operating efficiencies, contributed to improved financial results for both the second quarter and the first six months of 2019," said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated strong year-over-year growth in both loans and core deposits, while keeping operating expenses in check. Earlier this spring we opened a new branch and announced the promotion of a number of senior leaders as part of our multi-step growth strategy process. As a result of these initiatives, we are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities, as we continue to expand our franchise in Northwest Arkansas."

Income Statement

The Company's net interest margin was 3.97% in the second quarter of 2019, the same as in the preceding quarter, and a 31 basis point increase when compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2018. In the first six months of 2019, the net interest margin improved 27 basis points to 3.97%, compared to 3.70% in the first six months of 2018.

Second quarter net interest income increased by 8.94% to $6.02 million, from $5.53 million in the second quarter of 2018, and increased by 3.05% when compared to $5.84 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total interest income increased by 11.23% to $7.96 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $7.16 million during the second quarter of 2018 and increased by 4.76% compared to $7.60 million in the preceding quarter. Total interest expense increased by 18.98% to $1.94 million in the second quarter of 2019, from $1.63 million during the second quarter of 2018, and increased 10.44% compared to $1.75 million in the preceding quarter, primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. In the first six months of 2019, net interest income increased 9.69% to $11.87 million, compared to $10.82 million in the first six months of 2018.

Non-interest income was $821,595 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $977,978 in the second quarter a year ago and $845,490 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of the year, non-interest income was $1.67 million, compared to $1.98 million in the first six months of 2018.

Non-interest expense was $5.05 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.85 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $4.88 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $9.92 million, compared to $9.78 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 2.31% to $655.94 million at June 30, 2019, from $641.15 million at June 30, 2018, and increased 1.01% compared to $648.70 million at March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $26.97 million at June 30, 2019 from $56.34 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $56.49 million at June 30, 2019 from $49.78 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 5.67% to $535.28 million at quarter-end, compared to $506.57 million a year ago, and increased 1.49% compared to $527.41 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 2.17% to $538.96 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $527.50 million a year ago and increased modestly compared to $535.04 million at March 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 8.79% to $108.14 million at June 30, 2019 from $99.40 million a year ago, and interest-bearing deposits increased moderately to $430.83 million at quarter-end from $428.10 million a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $25.17 million at June 30, 2019 from $38.07 million at June 30, 2018. Notes payable decreased to $11.79 million in the second quarter from $12.37 million over the same period a year ago.

Total stockholders' equity increased 11.19% to $66.81 million at June 30, 2019 from $60.09 million at June 30, 2018 and increased 3.51% when compared to $64.55 million at March 31, 2019. Book value per diluted common share increased to $68.51 at June 30, 2019 from $62.59 at June 30, 2018 and $66.19 at March 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

"Credit quality improved during the second quarter with nonperforming assets decreasing to $6.33 million, or 0.97% of total assets, and no nonperforming loans remained on the books," said Head.

Due to net recoveries, the Company had no provision for loan losses in both the current quarter and the preceding quarter. Net loan recoveries were $37,499 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with recoveries of $6,260 in the first quarter of 2019 and recoveries of $52,781 in the second quarter a year ago.

There were no nonperforming loans on the books at June 30, 2019 or at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2018, nonperforming loans totaled $182,874. Nonperforming assets decreased to $6.33 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.66 million at March 31, 2019 and $10.07 million at June 30, 2018. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.97% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.18% of total assets three months earlier and 1.57% a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.01 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.31 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.

Capital

The Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory "well-capitalized" requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.68%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.16%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.16% and Total capital ratio of 14.39%, at June 30, 2019.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam's Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state's flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation's fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 UNAUDITED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,921,777 $ 31,726,670 $ 55,226,930 Federal funds sold 49,920 195,532 1,112,534 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,971,697 31,922,202 56,339,464 Investment securities 56,491,454 54,131,226 49,778,831 Loans held for sale 1,910,237 1,333,370 927,180 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 535,276,253 527,408,940 506,573,718 Premises and equipment, net 19,186,933 16,874,523 8,415,953 Foreclosed assets held for sale 6,331,228 7,659,728 9,883,440 Accrued interest receivable 2,369,594 2,178,508 2,091,756 Deferred income taxes 2,058,613 2,394,267 2,103,544 Other investments 2,779,585 2,761,185 2,710,885 Other assets 2,567,363 2,039,131 2,329,354 $ 655,942,957 $ 648,703,080 $ 641,154,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 108,136,610 $ 110,401,854 $ 99,402,119 - interest bearing 136,078,594 135,542,375 129,327,857 Savings deposits 13,569,006 13,223,075 11,568,382 Time deposits - under $250M 163,753,062 166,639,935 184,887,750 - $250M and over 117,425,097 109,234,395 102,314,082 Total deposits 538,962,369 535,041,634 527,500,190 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,173,016 25,272,500 38,065,658 Note payable 11,793,120 11,942,531 12,371,805 Accrued interest payable 726,945 614,848 555,617 Other liabilities 12,474,372 11,286,439 2,572,923 Total liabilities 589,129,822 584,157,952 581,066,193 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,613 Surplus 87,420,115 87,276,085 86,971,084 Accumulated deficit (20,760,386 ) (22,274,306 ) (25,702,487 ) Treasury stock, at cost (50,824 ) (49,888 ) (49,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 194,467 (416,526 ) (1,140,390 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,813,135 64,545,128 60,087,932 $ 655,942,957 $ 648,703,080 $ 641,154,125





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,544,769 $ 7,166,824 $ 6,690,231 Investment securities 358,304 360,892 292,616 Federal funds sold and other 56,882 70,787 173,561 Total interest income 7,959,955 7,598,503 7,156,408 Interest expense: Deposits 1,630,369 1,436,226 1,285,442 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 156,632 153,014 188,275 Note payable 147,296 147,516 154,442 Federal funds purchased and other 2,951 17,290 - Total interest expense 1,937,248 1,754,046 1,628,159 Net interest income 6,022,707 5,844,457 5,528,249 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,022,707 5,844,457 5,528,249 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 163,127 183,873 199,066 Wealth management fee income 434,754 409,459 444,898 Secondary market fee income 250,271 120,992 293,901 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (181,382 ) - (105,080 ) Other 154,825 131,166 145,193 Total non-interest income 821,595 845,490 977,978 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,289,366 3,272,837 3,127,629 Occupancy and equipment 598,348 528,130 522,489 Data processing 291,728 299,029 276,968 Marketing and business development 175,625 141,099 224,510 Professional services 321,401 332,854 394,213 Other 370,760 302,421 303,616 Total non-interest expense 5,047,228 4,876,370 4,849,425 Income before income taxes 1,797,074 1,813,577 1,656,802 Income tax provision 283,154 646,904 445,136 Net income $ 1,513,920 $ 1,166,673 $ 1,211,666 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.55 $ 1.20 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.55 $ 1.20 $ 1.26





White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 655,942,957 $ 648,703,080 $ 641,154,125 Investment Securities 56,491,454 54,131,226 49,778,831 Loans, gross 544,196,098 535,714,417 514,810,649 Allowance for Loan Losses 7,009,607 6,972,107 7,309,751 Deposits 538,962,369 535,041,634 527,500,190 FHLB Advances 25,173,016 25,272,500 38,065,658 Note Payable 11,793,120 11,942,531 12,371,805 Common Shareholders' Equity 66,813,135 64,545,128 60,087,932 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 642,050,388 $ 626,343,422 $ 630,335,791 Earning Assets 609,106,052 596,692,901 606,428,371 Investment Securities 55,549,672 55,240,637 49,735,817 Loans, gross 540,960,725 526,258,915 513,660,533 Deposits 524,810,894 509,466,943 516,889,839 FHLB Advances 26,536,920 28,854,682 38,098,067 Note Payable 11,830,581 11,977,464 12,402,359 Common Shareholders' Equity 65,248,213 63,335,288 50,297,642 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 7,959,955 $ 7,598,503 $ 7,156,408 Interest Expense 1,937,248 1,754,046 1,628,159 Net Interest Income 6,022,707 5,844,457 5,528,249 Provision for Loan Losses - - - Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 6,022,707 5,844,457 5,528,249 Noninterest Income 821,595 845,490 977,978 Noninterest Expense 5,047,228 4,876,370 4,849,425 Income Before Income Taxes 1,797,074 1,813,577 1,656,802 Income Tax Provision 283,154 646,904 445,136 Net Income $ 1,513,920 $ 1,166,673 $ 1,211,666 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.55 $ 1.20 $ 1.38 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 1.55 1.20 1.26 Dividends Paid per Common Share - - - Book Value Per Common Share 68.52 66.19 62.59 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 68.51 66.19 62.59 Common Shares Outstanding 975,065 975,077 960,077 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 975,204 975,216 960,077 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 975,070 975,077 877,676 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 975,210 975,216 960,077 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.95 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 9.31 % 7.47 % 9.66 % Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.16 % 10.11 % 7.98 % Net Interest Margin 3.97 % 3.97 % 3.66 % Efficiency 73.74 % 72.89 % 74.54 % Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ (37,499 ) $ (6,260 ) $ (52,781 ) Classified Assets 6,613,712 7,944,129 10,247,264 Nonperforming Loans - - 182,874 Nonperforming Assets 6,331,228 7,659,728 10,066,314 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.57 %

