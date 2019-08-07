Quantcast

    Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( WFCF ) (OTCQB:WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern). 

    Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

    Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289

    International: 1-201-689-8341

    Conference Code: 13693018

    Phone replay:

    A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 27, 2019, as follows:

    Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853

    International: 1-201-612-7415

    Conference Code: 13693018

    About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

    Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices.  Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients. 

    Contact:

    Jay Pfeiffer

    Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

    303-880-9000

    jay@pfeifferhigh.com

    Source: Where Food Comes From

