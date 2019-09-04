Weyland's AtozPay and Grab Partner for Short-Distance Food Delivery Service in Jakarta





New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL), a leading global provider of m-Commerce solutions, and its mobile fintech partner, AtozPay, have joined forces with Grab, the leading online-to-offline mobile platform in Southeast Asia, to promote the new AtozGo short-distance food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Launched earlier this week, Grab is supporting a new AtozGo co-marketing campaign, targeting food establishments and mobile users in certain areas of Jakarta. Following a successful roll-out, the campaign is expected to expand to other areas of the city, along with the possibility of a strategic investment by Grab.

The program builds upon an existing relationship with Grab, where AtozPay's e-Wallet provides payment options for Grab's various m-Commerce apps used for ordering shared transportation and delivery services.

AtozGo, which is powered by AtozPay's mobile payment platform and Weyland's m-Commerce technology, allows office workers and city dwellers to browse the menus of their local favorite restaurants on their smartphone. They can easily order and pay for meals using their AtozPay e-Wallet, and track deliveries to their door. AtozGo saves the hassle of waiting in line, while providing a fast and easy way for others to make extra income in their spare time.

Unlike other food delivery services, such as GrabFood, AtozGo increases the potential population of delivery people by not requiring a motor vehicle. They simply need to be within walking distance of the customer and local food establishments. This helps make it a more affordable and faster option for urban consumers.

Given Jakarta's population of 30 million, with another 3.5 million commuting daily, the city was an ideal location to launch AtozGo, initially targeting a single square block of offices. Since its launch in July, AtozGo has now reached more than 1,400 deliveries per day at this location.

"The success of the AtozGo model has begun to attract the attention of major players like Grab who appreciate its innovative approach and see an opportunity to expand their market reach," said Weyland Tech CEO, Brent Suen. "Jakarta's vast population, a huge selection of small eateries around the city, and our powerful m-Commerce technology, all make for a tremendously successful combination.

"In fact, AtozGo has been so successful, it has reached a saturation point in its initial deployment area," continued Suen. "Having now proven out the model, scaling it up to multiple square office blocks can be greatly assisted by a technical infrastructure made possible by partnering with Grab, as well as further investment into marketing and customer aggregation."

For Weyland Tech, the partnership with Grab also presents an opportunity to introduce its CreateApp mobile app development solution to a greater audience of merchants and SMBs.

"Grab's extensive network of small enterprises that use its transport, logistics and delivery solutions represents a great number of potential customers for CreateApp," said Suen. "Their existing penetration of middle to higher income populations further enhances this opportunity."

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. It operates its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

