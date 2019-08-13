Weyland Tech Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET





New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech, Inc.(OTCQX:WEYL), a global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider of mobile business software applications, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Weyland Tech management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 1393918

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 28, 2019, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Weyland Tech website at www.weyland-tech.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1393918

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Tel (808) 829-1057

Email contact



Weyland Tech Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Jonathan Leuchs, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team

