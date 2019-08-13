Quantcast

    Weyland Tech Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT


    New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech, Inc.(OTCQX:WEYL), a global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider of mobile business software applications, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

    Weyland Tech management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

    Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

    Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

    Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438

    International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423

    Conference ID: 1393918

    Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

    A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 28, 2019, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Weyland Tech website at www.weyland-tech.com.

    Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

    International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

    Replay ID: 1393918 

    About Weyland Tech

    Weyland Tech Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

    Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

    Company Contact

    Brent Suen, CEO

    Weyland Tech Inc.

    Tel (808) 829-1057

    Email contact

    Weyland Tech Investor Relations Contact

    Ron Both or Jonathan Leuchs, CMA

    Tel (949) 432-7566

    WEYL@cma.team

    Source: Weyland Tech, Inc.

