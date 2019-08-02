Weyland Tech Engages CMA to Lead New Investor and Public Relations Program





New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX:WEYL), a global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider of mobile business software applications, has engaged CMA, a premier international capital markets advisory firm, to lead a new strategic investor and public relations program.

Weylandreported more than 100% year-over-year topline growth in the first quarter of 2019, with revenue of nearly $27 million on a trailing twelve-month basis. This growth is being driven by delivering powerful mCommerce technology designed for the world's fastest-growing emerging markets.

"We believe we've reached a pivotal point in our growth trajectory and that our shareholders will benefit from an experienced team of capital market professionals to generate greater awareness of Weyland in the investment community," said the company's founder and CEO, Brent Suen. "CMA brings a proven track record of helping emerging growth companies like ours to enhance shareholder value by establishing high-quality, long-term relationships with influential members of the financial community."

CMA will work closely with Weyland management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy. The company will receive access to CMA's proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Activities will include strategic advisory, investor and media communications, and introductions to key market players in the U.S., Canada and internationally. CMA will also schedule meetings and investor conferences for management over the next several months.

Weyland has rapidly emerged as a leading developer and global provider of mobile business software applications, enabling tens of thousands of small and medium size businesses to more efficiently and effectively market, promote and sell their goods and services.

"Weyland's successful approach to the market is being led by a highly capable and visionary global management team," noted CMA managing partner and lead capital market strategist, Ronald Both. "The company's phenomenal growth, recent major milestones and plans for further global expansion have created an opportune time to introduce the company to the broader financial community — particularly institutional investors and analysts looking for opportunities like Weyland and who can recognize its unique value proposition."

To schedule a call or meeting with Weyland Tech management, contact Ron Both or Grant Stude at +1 (949) 432-7566 or WEYL@cma.team.

About CMA

CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm's highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA's high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also proactively connects these capital market players to new emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Tel (808) 829-1057

Email contact



Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team

Source: Weyland Tech, Inc.