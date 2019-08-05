Weyland Tech Appoints Capital Markets Veteran, Andre Peschong, to Advisory Board





New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX:WEYL), a global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider of mobile business software applications, has named Andre Peschong, a noted expert in finance, corporate development and strategy, to its board of advisors.

Peschong brings to Weyland more than 25 years of senior management and capital markets experience. He has structured, negotiated and closed more than $500 million in corporate financing, with M&A transactions totaling more than $100 million in enterprise value. He co-founded Bridgewater Capital of Newport Beach, California in 1994, and earlier served as CEO of a fast-growing consumer products company.

As a partner of Bridgewater, Peschong provides strategic advisory, capital formation, and comprehensive business and revenue development for public and private companies across a spectrum of industries, from mobile and security technology to consumer products, eCommerce, life sciences and health. He has spearheaded the transition of several companies from private to publicly-traded, creating more than $500 million in value, and has co-managed three investment funds.

A recognized expert in angel investing, M&A and finance, Peschong has authored or been featured in articles on Forbes.com, Businessweek, New York Times, US News, The Street, and MarketWatch.

"We expect Andre's financial markets experience and understanding of the mobile eCommerce sector to provide our senior management team with important insights and guidance as we pursue our plans for organic and acquisitive growth across global markets," said Weyland CEO, Brent Suen. "Andre has already proven to be a perfect fit for our advisory board, having helped us recently attract significant growth capital from a number of strategic international investors."

Peschong currently serves on the board of directors of StereoVision Imaging, a leader in 3D facial recognition and identity management solutions. He played a key role in the company's acquisition last year of Digital Signal Corporation, a leading innovator in LiDAR-based (laser) 3D facial intelligence technology. He also serves on the advisory board of London-based Falcon Capital, which structures and executes international investments, as well as advises emerging growth companies on M&A strategy, joint ventures and divestitures.

"I'm excited to join Weyland at this pivotal time in its development and after reporting more than 100% year-over-year growth in its last quarter," commented Peschong. "Brent and his world-class management team have done an amazing job driving this rapid growth by delivering key mCommerce technology to the world's fastest-growing markets. I look forward to supporting their efforts as Weyland pursues a number of new market opportunities that will drive its continued emergence as the ‘next big mobile business applications company.'"

The purpose of the newly formed advisory board is to advise the leadership of Weyland on a range of corporate activities, from financing, business strategy and marketing, to government affairs, partnerships and M&A. Sim Farar, a highly-accomplished Los Angeles, California businessman and expert in government affairs, is also a recent addition.

Weyland Tech Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

