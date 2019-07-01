Wetmore Forest Book Series Now Available Exclusively at Barnes & Noble

Funko's first book series for kids ages 3 to 7 sold both in-store and online

EVERETT, Wash., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, is now selling a series of books based on its own designs and characters from Wetmore Forest.



Display at Barnes & Noble stores





In addition to books, Wetmore Pop! and plush merchandise can be shopped in-store at the kids book section and online at Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world's largest retail booksellers, and BN.com. The titles now available include, Tumblebee Goes for a Walk, Pickelz Gets lunch, Butterhorn Makes Some Friends and A Tale of Two Tribes. Snuggletooth and the Big Game, Chester and the Big Race and Bugsy Saves the Day will be available in the fall.

"We're thrilled to introduce young readers to the Wetmore Forest family with our first wave of stories," said Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Johanna Gepford. "Children will be delighted to follow the literary adventures of Tumbleebee, Pickelz and Butterhorn while simultaneously hugging their favorite Wetmore Pop! or plush character."

Wetmore Forest was created to depict an enchanting forest and encourage exploration and discovery among Funko fans. Funko's loveable lighthearted Pop! Monsters include Pickelz, Bugsy, Tumblebee, Butterhorn, Snuggletooth, Chester and more.

A Tale of Two Tribes is the featured book at the Barnes & Noble Storytime event for August. The special Storytime will take place in all Barnes & Noble stores on Saturday, August 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. local time. The Wetmore-themed Storytime will bring Wetmore Forest to life for fans as well as newcomers to the series.

As the exclusive retail partner, Barnes & Noble stores across the country will have special displays showcasing the books and fun merchandise for parents and kids to discover and explore.

