Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019





VANCOUVER, B.C., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) announced today that it will disclose its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close. To coincide with the disclosure, Westport Fuel Systems has also scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.



Live Conference Call & Webcast

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone or webcast. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-855-327-6838 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-235-2082. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Westport Fuel Systems website at https://wfsinc.com/investors/financial-information.

Replay Conference Call & Webcast

To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 604-638-9010 using the pass code 3492. The replay will be available until August 15, 2019. Shortly after the conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Westport Fuel Systems website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable MP3 file.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

