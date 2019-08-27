Quantcast

    WestKam Announces Board Changes

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 08:44:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that Mr. Peter K. Jensen, LL.B., BCL, B.Sc. has been appointed to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Mr. Akash Patel.

    "The Company would like to thank Mr. Patel for his many years of service and contributions as a Director," said Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam. 

    New director Peter Jensen, who holds two law degrees from McGill University, brings a long and successful career in law, management and finance to the WestKam board. Mr. Jensen began his legal practice in 1981, focusing on the corporate and securities sectors in British Columbia. He has gained a wide range of international legal counselling experience with special expertise in trans-border transactions for companies operating in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Mr. Jensen is a former and current director of numerous private and publicly traded companies and has assisted with financings in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

    "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Jensen to the Board," said Mr. Wayrynen. "His years of diverse experience will undoubtedly provide much value to the Company and its shareholders."

    About WestKam Gold Corp.

    WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    "Matt Wayrynen"

    Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO

    WestKam Gold Corp.

    Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

    Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1    		                                     Contact:   Investor Relations

    ir@westkamgold.com

    www.westkamgold.com
             



    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the      TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Forward-looking information

    All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

    Source: WestKam Gold Corp

    Referenced Stocks: WKG




