Westhaven Drills 52.22 Metres of 5.13 g/t Gold in Second Vein Zone at Shovelnose





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc.(TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Plan map of current drill program





Highlights of the most recent results include:

Hole SN19-10 returned 52.22 metres (m) of 5.13 g/t gold (Au) and 17.32 g/t silver (Ag), including 18.50m of 11.39 g/t Au and 40.21 g/t Ag in Vein Zone 2.



Hole SN19-10 returned 43.50m of 1.98 g/t Au and 7.78 g/t Ag, including 6.48m of 6.81 g/t Au and 23.10 g/t Ag in Vein Zone 1.



Hole SN19-11 returned 2.98m of 176.33 g/t Au and 131.43 g/t Ag, including 1.00m of 521 g/t Au and 381 g/t Ag in Vein Zone 1.



Hole SN19-11 returned 17.30m of 2.10 g/t Au and 11.74 g/t Ag, including 7.94m of 3.19 g/t Au and 17.04 g/t Ag in Vein Zone 1.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven stated, "The high-grade gold intercepts in Vein Zone 2 extend the scope of expanding the South Zone. Drilling continues to explore the extent and demonstrate the continuity of two parallel vein zones approximately 125 metres apart. The goal of the current drill program is to keep extending these parallel zones, along with the strike length, and to target the preferred horizons where the gold precipitates out. The summer drill program, employing two rigs, is ongoing and 12 holes have been completed totaling approximately 5,000 metres. Assays will be released regularly as the program progresses."

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, goes on to add, "Hole SN19-10 confirms the potential for bonanza grades in Vein Zone 2. Such grades were first encountered in Zone 2 last year in hole SN18-18. Hole SN19-10 also indicates that significant gold grades can occur over broader widths, like those encountered in Vein Zone 1 as seen in hole SN18-15.

DRILL HOLES SN19-09, SN19-10 and SN19-11 (Partial) Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SN19-09 115.66 148.00 32.34 0.31 3.22 151.00 161.80 10.80 1.25 9.11 incl 160.64 161.80 1.80 4.74 29.29 181.25 181.54 0.29 6.06 106.00 SN19-10 83.60 127.10 43.50 1.98 7.78 incl 115.25 121.73 6.48 6.81 23.10 incl 116.00 116.50 0.50 39.50 54.10 incl 120.93 121.73 0.80 21.50 132.00 200.00 202.00 2.00 6.57 2.87 246.00 298.22 52.22 5.13 17.32 incl 246.00 264.50 18.50 11.39 40.21 and incl 257.00 264.50 7.50 17.28 49.91 and incl 258.33 259.40 1.07 73.20 154.00 SN19-11 117.00 119.98 2.98 176.33 131.43 incl 117.00 118.00 1.00 521.00 381.00 138.22 155.52 17.30 2.10 11.74 incl 146.26 154.20 7.94 3.19 17.04 Assays Pending for Remainder of Hole SN19-11

*Based on the geology of the vein zones with steep dips to the west, true widths are estimated to be about 80-90% of reported interval lengths. Please see the plan map below.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Talisker Resources Ltd. and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground acquired by Talisker within 5-kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects is subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30 day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period for any properties outside this 5 kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com

