Westhaven Discovers 3rd Vein Zone, Intersecting 7.11 Metres of 9.42 g/t Gold and 69.36 g/t Silver at Shovelnose





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc.(TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Westhaven has discovered a 3rd Vein Zone at Shovelnose which contains high-grade gold and silver. The new zone lies below and to the northeast of the 2nd Vein Zone, occurring 20-60 metres down-section. The 1st and 2nd Vein Zones continue to intersect high-grade gold, as detailed below.

Highlights of the most recent results include:

SN19-15: (100.50 - 110.00m) 9.50 metres (m) of 4.21 g/t gold (Au) and 14.56 g/t silver (Ag) in the 1st Vein Zone.

(122.00 - 135.50m) 13.50m of 8.84 g/t Au and 53.17 g/t Ag, including (125.25 - 126.10m) 0.85m of 109.00 g/t Au and 622 g/t Ag in the 1st Vein Zone.

(253.55 - 266.00m) 12.45m of 5.84 g/t Au and 2.11 g/t Ag in 2nd Vein Zone.

(370.92 - 378.03m) 7.11m of 9.42 g/t Au and 69.36 g/t Ag, including (375.10 - 376.30m) 1.20m of 36.80 g/t Au and 259.00 g/t Ag in the newly discovered 3rd Vein Zone.

SN19-12: (227.00 - 344.00m) 117.00m of 1.23 g/t Au and 3.58 g/t Ag, including (338.00 - 344.00m) 6.00m of 4.65 g/t Au and 4.03 g/t Ag in the 2 nd Vein Zone.



Vein Zone. SN19-13: (69.00 - 118.00m) 49.00m of 1.33 g/t Au and 17.99 g/t Ag, including (110.00 - 115.00m) 5.00m of 4.37 g/t Au and 102.64 g/t Ag in the 1 st Vein Zone.



Vein Zone. SN19-11: (117.00 - 118.00m) 1.00m of 521.00 g/t was previously reported in a news release dated July 29th, 2019 as a standard fire assay. Since then screened metallics fire assay has increased this interval to 1.00m of 557.00 g/t Au.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven stated, "We are very pleased with these assays as this is now the third high-grade gold vein zone discovered within the last year. With each new high-grade vein zone discovered, it increases the potential for substantial gold-silver resources to be defined at Shovelnose. We continue to build on our understanding of these zones, the geologic model and the property in general. As property wide exploration activities continue to unearth new areas of interest, this understanding will assist in drill targeting in these areas, in addition to the South Zone." Thomas goes on to add, "We always believed there could be multiple high-grade gold veins at the South Zone. These recent assays reinforce our beliefs." Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, stated, "The presence of high-grade mineralization below 1100m elevation in the deeper Third Vein Zone broadens the vertical range of such mineralization at South Zone."

DRILL HOLES SN19-11 - SN19-15 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vein Zone SN19-11 117.00 118.00 1.00 557.00 381.00 1 138.22 155.52 17.30 2.10 11.74 1 incl 146.26 154.20 7.94 3.19 17.04 1 Not previously reported 232.00 242.00 10.00 1.28 1.37 2 370.00 372.00 2.00 2.28 22.80 3 399.71 400.32 0.61 3.45 26.70 3 SN19-12 178.77 179.50 0.73 8.39 58.60 1 227.00 344.00 117.00 1.23 3.58 2 incl 256.00 258.00 2.00 8.10 20.70 2 incl 262.00 264.00 2.00 3.16 5.29 2 incl 298.00 316.00 18.00 2.34 6.99 2 and incl 308.00 311.00 3.00 8.16 24.20 2 incl 338.00 344.00 6.00 4.65 5.03 2 411.75 412.30 0.55 3.64 25.70 3 SN19-13 69.00 118.00 49.00 1.33 17.99 1 incl 93.46 97.00 3.54 3.64 14.87 1 incl 110.00 115.00 5.00 4.37 102.64 1 SN19-14 121.74 167.70 45.96 0.51 2.04 2 incl 145.00 147.00 2.00 3.63 15.55 2 196.13 203.00 6.86 1.93 4.82 2 228.40 229.24 0.84 11.85 28.40 2 SN19-15 100.50 110.00 9.50 4.21 14.56 1 122.00 135.50 13.50 8.84 53.17 1 incl 125.25 126.10 0.85 109.00 622.00 1 194.00 198.00 4.00 6.43 3.05 1 253.55 266.00 12.45 5.84 2.11 2 370.92 378.03 7.11 9.42 69.36 3 incl 375.10 376.30 1.20 36.80 259.00 3

*Based on the geology of the vein zones with steep dips to the west, true widths are estimated to be about 80-90% of reported interval lengths. Please see the plan map below.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Talisker Resources Ltd. and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground acquired by Talisker within 5-kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects is subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30 day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period for any properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com

