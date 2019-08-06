Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Vice-President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc.(TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Thompson as Vice-President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations effective September 1st, 2019.



Mr. Thompson brings over 10 years of experience in the natural resources (metals & mining) industry. He recently acted as the Director Investor Relations for Atlantic Gold Corporation (Atlantic), up until the acquisition of Atlantic by St Barbara Ltd. Mr. Thompson was responsible for managing the investor relations program at Atlantic from his appointment in 2016 to the closing of the transaction with St Barbara Ltd. Atlantic won Best IR by a TSX Venture-listed company for the IR Magazine Awards - Canada 2018, as voted by the investment community.

Prior to Atlantic, Mr. Thompson acted as the Investor Relations Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation ("Kaminak"), up until the acquisition of Kaminak by Goldcorp. Mr. Thompson consistently created value for shareholders through thoughtful and prudent execution of the marketing plan and by maintaining key relationships with the investment community during the depths of the bear market in 2014 & 2015. Kaminak was nominated for Best IR by a TSX Venture-listed company by the IR Magazine Awards - Canada 2016. Prior to Kaminak, Mr. Thompson was an Investor Relations advisor with the Hunter Dickinson group of companies helping with communication and information flow to a broad range of stakeholders and generating liquidity for their portfolio of companies.

Gareth Thomas, Westhaven's President & CEO, stated, "We are very fortunate to have Sean join the team at Westhaven. In the last five years Sean has been involved with two of the largest transactions in the junior gold sector with Atlantic and Kaminak, where he helped generate significant value for shareholders."

Mr. Thompson earned his MBA from Dalhousie University and has an undergraduate degree in international business administration from Siam University, Bangkok Thailand where he also studied Asian languages (Mandarin Chinese and Thai). Mr. Thompson will be responsible for business development, including building awareness, messaging, and communicating key project and company milestones, achievements, and plans, as the Company advances its projects on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com





