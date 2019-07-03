Western Pacific Trust Company - Director Resignation



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (Trading Symbol "WP"- TSXV) regrets to announce the resignation of Robert W. Macdonald as a Director of the Company effective June 28, 2019.



Bob enjoyed a long and successful career in the oil and gas business, primarily in Alberta. His career as a successful entrepreneur and investor in a volatile industry forged a conservative personality with a fiscally prudent approach, from which Western Pacific Trust Company benefited during the nine years he served as a member of its board.

Bob resigned for personal reasons, and the Directors and Officers of Western Pacific Trust Company extend their gratitude to him for his long service, and commitment to the Company.

As of current date, the Board of Directors is composed of the following individuals:

J. Cowan McKinney, Board Chair

Alison Alfer

Bruce H. Bailey

G. Benjamin Cutler

John C.A. de Wit

Anthony Liscio

Steven O. Youngman, Deputy Board Chair

About Western Pacific Trust Company

Western Pacific Trust Companyis a non-deposit taking financial corporation. Western Pacific is licensed under the Financial Institutions Act in British Columbia as a Trust Company, and is also registered extra-provincially in Alberta as a non-deposit taking Trust Company.

Additional corporate information is available at: www.westernpacifictrust.com

J. Cowan McKinney

Chairman of the Board

Contact:

Alison Alfer

President & CEO

Tel: 604-683-0455

Fax: 604-669-6978

This news release was prepared by the Board of Directors which is solely responsible for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Western Pacific Trust Company