Quantcast

See headlines for WP
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Western Pacific Trust Company – Director Resignation

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 05:04:00 PM EDT

    Western Pacific Trust Company - Director Resignation


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (Trading Symbol "WP"- TSXV) regrets to announce the resignation of Robert W. Macdonald as a Director of the Company effective June 28, 2019. 

    Bob enjoyed a long and successful career in the oil and gas business, primarily in Alberta.   His career as a successful entrepreneur and investor in a volatile industry forged a conservative personality with a fiscally prudent approach, from which Western Pacific Trust Company benefited during the nine years he served as a member of its board.

    Bob resigned for personal reasons, and the Directors and Officers of Western Pacific Trust Company extend their gratitude to him for his long service, and commitment to the Company.

    As of current date, the Board of Directors is composed of the following individuals:

                J. Cowan McKinney, Board Chair

                Alison Alfer

                Bruce H. Bailey

                G. Benjamin Cutler

                John C.A. de Wit

                Anthony Liscio

                Steven O. Youngman, Deputy Board Chair

    About Western Pacific Trust Company

    Western Pacific Trust Companyis a non-deposit taking financial corporation.  Western Pacific is licensed under the Financial Institutions Act in British Columbia as a Trust Company, and is also registered extra-provincially in Alberta as a non-deposit taking Trust Company.  

    Additional corporate information is available at:  www.westernpacifictrust.com

    J. Cowan McKinney

    Chairman of the Board          

    Contact:

    Alison Alfer

    President & CEO

    Tel: 604-683-0455

    Fax: 604-669-6978

    This news release was prepared by the Board of Directors which is solely responsible for its contents.  The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

    Source: Western Pacific Trust Company

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: WP




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8170.23
    61.14  ▲  0.75%
    DJIA 26966.00
    179.32  ▲  0.67%
    S&P 500 2995.82
    22.81  ▲  0.77%
    Data as of Jul 3, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar