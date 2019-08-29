Quantcast

    Western Magnesium to Present at the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference

    August 29, 2019


    Chief Executive Officer Sam Ataya to Address Investment Community on September 4, 2019

    NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Magnesium Corporation (TSXV: WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYF) (the "Company" or "Western Magnesium"), which is advancing its proprietary, silicothermic, ‘green' magnesium production process, today announced that Sam Ataya, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company's business at the Fourth Annual RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by Reed Smith on September 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The Conference will be held at the offices of Reed Smith, 599 Lexington Avenue, 22nd floor, New York, NY 10022.

    "Our vision is to spur innovation throughout the U.S. in industries that have long suffered the ill effects of international competition, such as automotive, aerospace, defense and general manufacturing, by establishing a domestic magnesium production process that can serve as the cornerstone of this virtuous cycle," says Sam Ataya, Chief Executive Officer of Western Magnesium. "Opportunities such as RHK's Disruptive Growth Conference offer us the opportunity to share this exciting vision with current and prospective shareholders."

    Investors attending the conference interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Western Magnesium should send their request to Katie Kennedy at katiek@gregoryfca.com.

    Western Magnesium will host a webcast with slides September 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at: http://wsw.com/webcast/rhk/mlyf/

    About Western Magnesium

    Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce pure magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

    Company Contact

    John Ulmer

    julmer@westmagcorp.com

    778-994-6453    		 Media Contact

    Katie Kennedy

    katiek@gregoryfca.com

    610-228-2023

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forwardlooking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forwardlooking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For additional information please visit our website at

    http://www.westmagcorp.com or view our profile on SEDAR

     

    Source: Western Magnesium Corporation

