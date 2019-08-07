Westell Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results





AURORA, Ill., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance infrastructure solutions, today announced results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended June 30, 2019 (1Q20). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time (details below).



Revenue was $9.0 million and comprised $2.9 million from the In-Building Wireless (IBW) segment, $3.1 million from the Intelligent Site Management (ISM) segment, and $3.0 million from the Communication Network Solutions (CNS) segment.

"In 1Q20, an increase in sequential-quarter IBW revenue was more than offset by lower ISM and CNS revenue. Within IBW, the sequential growth included increased sales of all products lines, including new public safety repeaters, while ISM and CNS were affected by lower sales of remote units and legacy products, respectively. Within CNS, our power distribution product sales were strong again and we continued to generate revenue from our new fiber access product line. In 1Q20, we also brought our expense levels down significantly compared to the prior quarter," said Stephen John, Westell's President and CEO. "We are strategically focused on network densification at the edge, a key enabler for future 5G connectivity, with our product development, sales, and marketing activities concentrated on network edge solutions that solve for the increased capacity, intelligence, and deployment simplification needs of our customers."

1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 4Q19

3 months ended

3/31/19 + increase /

- decrease Revenue $9.0M $9.7M -$0.7M Gross Margin 36.1% 37.6% -1.5% Operating Expenses (1) $5.6M $11.6M -$6.0M Net Income (Loss) (1) ($2.2M) ($8.0M) +$5.8M Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.14) ($0.52) +$0.38 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (2) $5.0M $5.9M -$0.9M Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (2) ($1.6M) ($2.1M) +$0.5M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (2) ($0.10) ($0.13) +$0.03 Ending Cash $24.1M $25.5M -$1.4M (1) 4Q19 includes a $4.7M non-recurring accounting charge for the impairment of IBW intangible assets. (2) Please refer to the schedule at the end of this press release for a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

In-Building Wireless (IBW) Segment

IBW's revenue increase was driven by higher sales across all product lines - public safety and commercial repeaters, RF system components, and DAS conditioners. IBW's gross margin increase was driven by higher revenue and a more favorable mix, partly offset by higher excess and obsolete inventory costs.

($ in thousands) 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 4Q19

3 months ended

3/31/19 + increase /

- decrease IBW Segment Revenue $2,923 $2,477 +$446 IBW Segment Gross Margin 33.3% 31.4% +1.9% IBW Segment R&D Expense $399 $684 -$285 IBW Segment Profit $573 $95 +$478

Intelligent Site Management (ISM) Segment

ISM's revenue decrease was due to lower sales of remote units, primarily to our large domestic service provider customer. ISM's gross margin increase was driven by a more favorable mix and lower excess and obsolete inventory costs.

($ in thousands) 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 4Q19

3 months ended

3/31/19 + increase /

- decrease ISM Segment Revenue $3,095 $3,757 -$662 ISM Segment Gross Margin 51.0% 47.1% +3.9% ISM Segment R&D Expense $701 $693 +$8 ISM Segment Profit $878 $1,078 -$200

Communication Network Solutions (CNS) Segment

CNS's revenue decrease was due to lower sales of network connectivity panels and late-lifecycle product lines such as tower mounted amplifiers and T1 network interface units, partly offset by higher sales of power distribution products and integrated cabinets. CNS's gross margin decrease was due to the lower revenue, a less favorable mix, and higher excess and obsolete inventory costs.

($ in thousands) 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 4Q19

3 months ended

3/31/19 + increase /

- decrease CNS Segment Revenue $2,984 $3,471 -$487 CNS Segment Gross Margin 23.3% 31.6% -8.3% CNS Segment R&D Expense $456 $402 +$54 CNS Segment Profit $239 $694 -$455

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss financial and business results during the quarterly conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. Investors may quickly register online in advance of the call at conferenceplus.com/Westell. After registering, participants receive dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registration ID that is used to uniquely identify their presence and automatically join them into the audio conference. A participant may also register by telephone on August 8, 2019, by calling (888) 206-4065 no later than 8:15 AM Central Time (9:15 AM Eastern Time) and providing the operator confirmation number 48850130.

This news release and related information that may be discussed on the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell's website: ir.westell.com. A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell's website by approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time following the conclusion of the conference.

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained herein that are not historical facts or that contain the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "plan," "should," or derivatives thereof and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, product demand and market acceptance risks, customer spending patterns, need for financing and capital, economic weakness in the United States ("U.S.") economy and telecommunications market, the effect of international economic conditions and trade, legal, social and economic risks (such as import, licensing and trade restrictions), the impact of competitive products or technologies, competitive pricing pressures, customer product selection decisions, product cost increases, component supply shortages, new product development, excess and obsolete inventory, commercialization and technological delays or difficulties (including delays or difficulties in developing, producing, testing and selling new products and technologies), the ability to successfully consolidate and rationalize operations, the ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate acquisitions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies, retention of key personnel and other risks more fully described in the Company's SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Revenue $ 9,002 $ 9,705 $ 13,037 Cost of revenue 5,756 6,059 7,102 Gross profit 3,246 3,646 5,935 Gross margin 36.1 % 37.6 % 45.5 % Operating expenses: Research & Development 1,556 1,779 1,432 Sales and marketing 2,332 2,330 2,137 General and administrative 1,364 2,027 1,534 Intangible amortization 308 783 990 Long-lived assets impairment — 4,722 — Total operating expenses 5,560 11,641 6,093 Operating profit (loss) (2,314 ) (7,995 ) (158 ) Other income, net 164 184 119 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,150 ) (7,811 ) (39 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (7 ) (28 ) — Net income (loss) (2,157 ) (7,839 ) (39 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1) — (207 ) — Net income (loss) $ (2,157 ) $ (8,046 ) $ (39 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic net income (loss) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.52 ) $ — Diluted net income (loss) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.52 ) $ — Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,455 15,342 15,632 Diluted 15,455 15,342 15,632

(1) During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The amount to be paid under the settlement agreement is fully covered by the accrual.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2019

(Unaudited) March 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,077 $ 25,457 Accounts receivable, net 5,806 6,865 Inventories 9,943 9,801 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,673 1,706 Total current assets 41,499 43,829 Land, property and equipment, net 1,169 1,298 Intangible assets, net 2,970 3,278 Right-of-use assets on operating leases, net 1,111 — Other non-current assets 484 492 Total assets $ 47,233 $ 48,897 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 2,250 $ 2,313 Accrued expenses 4,046 3,567 Deferred revenue 950 1,217 Total current liabilities 7,246 7,097 Deferred revenue non-current 393 444 Other non-current liabilities 500 176 Total liabilities 8,139 7,717 Total stockholders' equity 39,094 41,180 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,233 $ 48,897





Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,157 ) $ (39 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 451 1,142 Stock-based compensation 244 291 Exchange rate loss (gain) (3 ) 10 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,059 (1,705 ) Inventory (142 ) (505 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 740 24 Deferred revenue (318 ) (192 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33 (467 ) Other assets (1,103 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,196 ) (1,441 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturity (purchase) of short-term investments — 1,433 Purchases of property and equipment, net (14 ) (50 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14 ) 1,383 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (173 ) (405 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (173 ) (405 ) Gain (loss) of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,380 ) (466 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,457 24,963 (1) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,077 $ 24,497 (1)

(1) As of March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, the Company has $2.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of short-term investments in addition to cash and cash equivalents.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Segment Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Sequential Quarter Comparison Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2019 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,923 $ 3,095 $ 2,984 $ 9,002 $ 2,477 $ 3,757 $ 3,471 $ 9,705 Gross profit 972 1,579 695 3,246 779 1,771 1,096 3,646 Gross margin 33.3 % 51.0 % 23.3 % 36.1 % 31.4 % 47.1 % 31.6 % 37.6 % R&D expenses 399 701 456 1,556 684 693 402 1,779 Segment profit $ 573 $ 878 $ 239 $ 1,690 $ 95 $ 1,078 $ 694 $ 1,867





Year-over-Year Quarter Comparison Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,923 $ 3,095 $ 2,984 $ 9,002 $ 3,557 $ 5,744 $ 3,736 $ 13,037 Gross profit 972 1,579 695 3,246 1,662 2,948 1,325 5,935 Gross margin 33.3 % 51.0 % 23.3 % 36.1 % 46.7 % 51.3 % 35.5 % 45.5 % R&D expenses 399 701 456 1,556 522 569 341 1,432 Segment profit $ 573 $ 878 $ 239 $ 1,690 $ 1,140 $ 2,379 $ 984 $ 4,503





Westell Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 5,560 $ 11,641 $ 6,093 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) (234 ) (270 ) (279 ) Intangible assets impairment (2) — (4,722 ) — Amortization of intangibles (3) (308 ) (783 ) (990 ) Total adjustments (542 ) (5,775 ) (1,269 ) Non-GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 5,018 $ 5,866 $ 4,824





Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (2,157 ) $ (8,046 ) $ (39 ) Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (7 ) (28 ) — Other income, net 164 184 119 Discontinued operations (4) — (207 ) — GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (2,314 ) $ (7,995 ) $ (158 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 244 282 291 Intangible assets impairment (2) — 4,722 — Amortization of intangibles (3) 308 783 990 Total adjustments 552 5,787 1,281 Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (1,762 ) $ (2,208 ) $ 1,123 Depreciation 143 151 152 Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ (1,619 ) $ (2,057 ) $ 1,275





Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (2,157 ) $ (8,046 ) $ (39 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 244 282 291 Intangible assets impairment (2) — 4,722 — Amortization of intangibles (3) 308 783 990 Discontinued operations (4) — 207 — Total adjustments 552 5,994 1,281 Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (1,605 ) $ (2,052 ) $ 1,242 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.52 ) $ — Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.08 Average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 15,455 15,342 15,748

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the preparation of its financial statements. The schedules above reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial information provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. Management also believes the non-GAAP financial information reflects the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

Footnotes:

(1) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting standards.

(2) 4Q19 Non-recurring impairment related to intangible assets associated with the IBW reporting unit.

(3) Amortization of intangibles is a non-cash expense arising from previously acquired intangible assets.

(4) The Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The amount to be paid under the settlement agreement is fully covered by the accrual.

(5) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA.

For additional information, contact:

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

Westell Technologies, Inc.

+1 (630) 375 4740

tminichiello@westell.com





Source: Westell Technologies, Inc.