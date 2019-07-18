Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq:WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2019 of $19.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.73. These results compare to net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.73 for the first quarter 2019 and net income of $18.0 million and EPS of $0.67 for the second quarter 2018.



"Net interest margin remained stable and operating costs continued to be well controlled during the second quarter 2019. Net interest margin was 3.13 percent for the second quarter 2019 compared to 3.12 percent for the first quarter 2019. Operating expenses represented 49 percent of revenues, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, for both the first and second quarters of 2019. Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets totaling only $4.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2019, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2018," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Second quarter 2019 results generated an annualized 11.7 percent return on average common equity, and the Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per share in April 2019," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $40.3 million for the second quarter 2019, compared to $40.2 million for the first quarter 2019 and $38.3 million for the second quarter 2018. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.13 percent for the second quarter 2019, compared to 3.12 percent for the first quarter 2019 and 2.97 percent for the second quarter 2018. Checking and savings deposits, which are less sensitive to changes in interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company's average deposit base during the second quarter 2019.

The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 totaled $12.3 million, compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter 2019, and $11.8 million for the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 noninterest income included a life insurance gain of $433 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 totaled $25.6 million, compared to $25.2 million for the first quarter 2019 and $25.7 million for the second quarter 2018. Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 was $378 thousand higher than noninterest expense for the first quarter 2019, primarily due to $553 thousand in loss contingencies. The loss contingencies include a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. Although loss contingencies represent estimated liabilities, which are subject to revision, the Company does not anticipate additional losses for either of these matters.

The tax rate for the second quarter 2019 was 27.5 percent on a FTE basis and 24.1 percent on a non-FTE basis. In the second quarter 2019, the Company established a $269 thousand valuation allowance against certain deferred tax assets, which, combined with the tax-exempt nature of the life insurance gains and excess tax benefits of $83 thousand from stock options, increased the tax rate on an FTE and non-FTE basis by 0.3 percent.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson - SVP & Chief Financial Officer

707-863-6840

investments@westamerica.com



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information July 18, 2019 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2019 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,330 $38,349 5.2% $40,247 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 12,288 11,769 4.4% 11,579 Noninterest Expense 25,561 25,741 -0.7% 25,183 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 27,057 24,377 11.0% 26,643 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,432 6,367 16.7% 6,997 Net Income $19,625 $18,010 9.0% $19,646 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,942 26,630 1.2% 26,841 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,987 26,728 1.0% 26,912 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.73 $0.68 7.1% $0.73 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $0.73 0.67 8.5% 0.73 Return On Assets (a) 1.42% 1.29% 1.42% Return On Common Equity (a) 11.7% 11.6% 12.2% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.13% 2.97% 3.12% Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 48.6% 51.4% 48.6% Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.41 $0.40 2.5% $0.40 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 56% 60% 55% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $80,577 $75,624 6.5% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income 23,867 23,724 0.6% Noninterest Expense 50,744 51,763 -2.0% Income Before Taxes (FTE) 53,700 47,585 12.9% Income Tax Provision (FTE) 14,429 12,069 19.6% Net Income $39,271 $35,516 10.6% Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,892 26,581 1.2% Diluted Average Common Shares 26,950 26,696 1.0% Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $1.46 $1.34 9.0% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.46 1.33 9.8% Return On Assets (a) 1.42% 1.28% Return On Common Equity (a) 12.0% 11.6% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.12% 2.93% Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 48.6% 52.1% Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.81 $0.80 1.3% Common Dividend Payout Ratio 55% 60% 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,817 $38,808 5.2% $40,741 Interest Expense 487 459 6.1% 494 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,330 $38,349 5.2% $40,247 Average Earning Assets $5,159,112 $5,180,524 -0.4% $5,184,978 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,646,681 2,729,671 -3.0% 2,689,684 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.17% 3.01% 3.16% Cost of Funds (a) 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.13% 2.97% 3.12% Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.08% 0.07% 0.08% Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.09% 2.94% 3.08% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $81,558 $76,542 6.6% Interest Expense 981 918 6.9% Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $80,577 $75,624 6.5% Average Earning Assets $5,171,973 $5,171,312 0.0% Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,668,063 2,731,936 -2.3% Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.16% 2.97% Cost of Funds (a) 0.04% 0.04% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.12% 2.93% Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.08% 0.07% Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.08% 2.90% 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Total Assets $5,560,740 $5,587,871 -0.5% $5,611,762 Total Earning Assets 5,159,112 5,180,524 -0.4% 5,184,978 Total Loans 1,183,539 1,209,049 -2.1% 1,205,656 Commercial Loans 262,804 295,971 -11.2% 281,465 Commercial RE Loans 582,126 550,427 5.8% 580,178 Consumer Loans 338,609 362,651 -6.6% 344,013 Total Investment Securities 3,648,436 3,543,838 3.0% 3,689,852 Equity Securities 1,772 1,763 0.5% 1,748 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,750,093 2,444,582 12.5% 2,734,658 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 896,571 1,097,493 -18.3% 953,446 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 327,137 427,637 -23.5% 289,470 Loans/Deposits 24.9% 24.9% 24.9% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Total Assets $5,586,110 $5,576,352 0.2% Total Earning Assets 5,171,973 5,171,312 0.0% Total Loans 1,194,536 1,226,304 -2.6% Commercial Loans 272,083 306,102 -11.1% Commercial RE Loans 581,157 553,215 5.1% Consumer Loans 341,296 366,987 -7.0% Total Investment Securities 3,669,029 3,511,828 4.5% Equity Securities 1,760 1,877 -6.3% Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,742,418 2,393,283 14.6% Debt Securities Held To Maturity 924,851 1,116,668 -17.2% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 308,408 433,180 -28.8% Loans/Deposits 24.9% 25.3% 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Total Deposits $4,762,286 $4,846,986 -1.7% $4,834,690 Noninterest Demand 2,172,207 2,177,708 -0.3% 2,204,232 Interest-Bearing Transaction 945,128 924,542 2.2% 946,458 Savings 1,459,287 1,523,024 -4.2% 1,492,100 Time greater than $100K 80,120 99,955 -19.8% 82,796 Time less than $100K 105,544 121,757 -13.3% 109,104 Total Short-Term Borrowings 56,602 60,393 -6.3% 59,226 Shareholders' Equity 669,947 625,409 7.1% 655,380 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 45.6% 44.9% 45.6% Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.1% 95.4% 96.0% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Total Deposits $4,798,288 $4,837,721 -0.8% Noninterest Demand 2,188,131 2,167,226 1.0% Interest-Bearing Transaction 945,789 925,034 2.2% Savings 1,475,603 1,520,540 -3.0% Time greater than $100K 81,451 101,541 -19.8% Time less than $100K 107,314 123,380 -13.0% Total Short-Term Borrowings 57,906 61,441 -5.8% Shareholders' Equity 662,704 619,666 6.9% Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 45.6% 44.8% Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.1% 95.4% 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q2'2019 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,159,112 $40,817 3.17% Total Loans (FTE) 1,183,539 14,929 5.06% Commercial Loans (FTE) 262,804 3,561 5.43% Commercial RE Loans 582,126 7,709 5.31% Consumer Loans 338,609 3,659 4.33% Total Investments (FTE) 3,648,436 23,930 2.62% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 327,137 1,958 2.37% Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,159,112 487 0.04% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,646,681 487 0.08% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,590,079 478 0.07% Interest-Bearing Transaction 945,128 119 0.05% Savings 1,459,287 212 0.06% Time less than $100K 105,544 65 0.25% Time greater than $100K 80,120 82 0.41% Total Short-Term Borrowings 56,602 9 0.06% Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $40,330 3.13% Q2'2018 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,180,524 $38,808 3.01% Total Loans (FTE) 1,209,049 15,081 5.00% Commercial Loans (FTE) 295,971 3,804 5.16% Commercial RE Loans 550,427 7,804 5.69% Consumer Loans 362,651 3,473 3.84% Total Investments (FTE) 3,543,838 21,963 2.48% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 427,637 1,764 1.77% Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,180,524 459 0.04% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,729,671 459 0.07% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,669,278 449 0.07% Interest-Bearing Transaction 924,542 60 0.03% Savings 1,523,024 224 0.06% Time less than $100K 121,757 70 0.23% Time greater than $100K 99,955 95 0.38% Total Short-Term Borrowings 60,393 10 0.06% Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $38,349 2.97% 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Service Charges on Deposits $4,493 $4,645 -3.3% $4,504 Merchant Processing Services 2,657 2,305 15.2% 2,558 Debit Card Fees 1,641 1,698 -3.4% 1,507 Other Service Fees 585 650 -10.0% 577 ATM Processing Fees 722 698 3.4% 633 Trust Fees 749 726 3.2% 717 Life Insurance Gains 433 - n/m - Financial Services Commissions 93 141 -34.1% 101 Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 26 (14) n/m 24 Other Income 889 920 -3.4% 958 Total Noninterest Income $12,288 $11,769 4.4% $11,579 Total Revenue (FTE) $52,618 $50,118 5.0% $51,826 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 23.4% 23.5% 22.3% Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.38% 0.38% 0.38% Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $7.83 $7.55 3.8% $7.83 % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Service Charges on Deposits $8,997 $9,397 -4.3% Merchant Processing Services 5,215 4,725 10.4% Debit Card Fees 3,148 3,303 -4.7% Other Service Fees 1,162 1,281 -9.3% ATM Processing Fees 1,355 1,362 -0.5% Trust Fees 1,466 1,469 -0.1% Life Insurance Gains 433 - n/m Financial Services Commissions 194 255 -23.7% Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 50 (50) n/m Other Income 1,847 1,982 -6.8% Total Noninterest Income $23,867 $23,724 0.6% Total Revenue (FTE) $104,444 $99,348 5.1% Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.9% 23.9% Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.38% 0.39% Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $7.83 $7.54 3.9% 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Salaries & Benefits $13,090 $13,186 -0.7% $13,108 Occupancy and Equipment 4,916 4,864 1.1% 5,048 Loss Contingency (1) 553 - n/m - Outsourced Data Processing 2,367 2,299 3.0% 2,369 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 79 453 -82.5% 310 Professional Fees 481 871 -44.8% 665 Courier Service 451 422 6.9% 442 Other Operating 3,624 3,646 -0.6% 3,241 Total Noninterest Expense $25,561 $25,741 -0.7% $25,183 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.99% 1.99% 1.97% Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 48.6% 51.4% 48.6% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $26,198 $26,537 -1.3% Occupancy and Equipment 9,964 9,555 4.3% Outsourced Data Processing 4,736 4,639 2.1% Loss Contingency (1) 553 - n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 389 1,023 -62.0% Professional Fees 1,146 1,656 -30.8% Courier Service 893 885 0.9% Other Operating 6,865 7,468 -8.1% Total Noninterest Expense $50,744 $51,763 -2.0% Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.98% 2.02% Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 48.6% 52.1% 8. Allowance for Loan Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Average Total Loans $1,183,539 $1,209,049 -2.1% $1,205,656 Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $20,477 $23,081 -11.3% $21,351 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Net ALL Losses (360) (41) n/m (874) ALL End of Period $20,117 $23,040 -12.7% $20,477 Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 63% 95% 37% Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.12% 0.01% 0.29% % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Average Total Loans $1,194,536 $1,226,304 -2.6% Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $21,351 $23,009 -7.2% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Net ALL (Losses) Recoveries (1,234) 31 n/m ALL End of Period $20,117 $23,040 -12.7% Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 48% 101% Net ALL Losses (Recoveries) / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.21% -0.01% 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 6/30/19 6/30/18 Change 3/31/19 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $177 $783 -77.4% $330 Performing Nonaccrual 3,670 4,110 -10.7% 3,670 Total Nonaccrual Loans 3,847 4,893 -21.4% 4,000 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 249 193 29.0% 394 Total 4,096 5,086 -19.5% 4,394 Repossessed Loan Collateral 43 939 -95.4% 43 Total Nonperforming Assets $4,139 $6,025 -31.3% $4,437 Total Loans Outstanding $1,161,712 $1,200,192 -3.2% $1,204,844 Total Assets $5,523,448 $5,577,844 -1.0% $5,555,961 Loans: Allowance for Loan Losses $20,117 $23,040 -12.7% $20,477 Allowance/Loans 1.73% 1.92% 1.70% Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.35% 0.42% 0.36% 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 6/30/19 6/30/18 Change 3/31/19 Shareholders' Equity $693,437 $586,138 18.3% $656,767 Total Assets 5,523,448 5,577,844 -1.0% 5,555,961 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 12.55% 10.51% 11.82% Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 59.69% 48.84% 54.51% Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.56% 8.47% 9.82% Common Shares Outstanding 26,962 26,649 1.2% 26,901 Common Equity Per Share $25.72 $21.99 16.9% $24.41 Market Value Per Common Share $61.61 $56.51 9.0% $61.80 Share Repurchase Programs (shares in thousands) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Total Shares Repurchased 8 9 n/m - Average Repurchase Price $61.98 $58.46 n/m $- Net Shares Issued (61) (58) n/m (171) % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 8 9 n/m Average Repurchase Price $61.98 $58.46 n/m Net Shares Issued (232) (224) n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 6/30/19 6/30/18 Change 3/31/19 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $418,586 $629,146 -33.5% $421,788 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 1,797 1,750 2.7% 1,771 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,775,899 2,363,194 17.5% 2,702,240 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 867,989 1,076,456 -19.4% 923,190 Loans 1,161,712 1,200,192 -3.2% 1,204,844 Allowance For Loan Losses (20,117) (23,040) -12.7% (20,477) Total Loans, net 1,141,595 1,177,152 -3.0% 1,184,367 Other Real Estate Owned 43 939 -95.4% 43 Premises and Equipment, net 34,014 35,774 -4.9% 33,934 Identifiable Intangibles, net 1,540 2,827 -45.5% 1,619 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673 Other Assets 160,312 168,933 -5.1% 165,336 Total Assets $5,523,448 $5,577,844 -1.0% $5,555,961 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $2,163,841 $2,205,971 -1.9% $2,179,803 Interest-Bearing Transaction 942,140 939,002 0.3% 941,379 Savings 1,442,552 1,526,228 -5.5% 1,482,187 Time 181,729 215,921 -15.8% 189,215 Total Deposits 4,730,262 4,887,122 -3.2% 4,792,584 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 54,581 68,894 -20.8% 58,317 Other Liabilities 45,168 35,690 26.6% 48,293 Total Liabilities 4,830,011 4,991,705 -3.2% 4,899,194 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 460,140 444,871 3.4% 456,075 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 13,124 (49,900) n/m (11,249) Retained Earnings 220,173 191,167 15.2% 211,941 Total Shareholders' Equity 693,437 586,138 18.3% 656,767 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $5,523,448 $5,577,844 -1.0% $5,555,961 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q2'2019 Q2'2018 Change Q1'2019 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $14,822 $14,957 -0.9% $14,797 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 99 86 15.3% 98 Debt Securities Available for Sale 17,823 14,323 24.4% 17,521 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 4,924 6,216 -20.8% 5,329 Interest-Bearing Cash 1,958 1,764 11.0% 1,738 Total Interest & Fee Income 39,626 37,346 6.1% 39,483 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 119 60 97.6% 121 Savings Deposits 212 224 -5.5% 216 Time Deposits 147 165 -10.7% 148 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 9 10 -3.8% 9 Total Interest Expense 487 459 6.3% 494 Net Interest Income 39,139 36,887 6.1% 38,989 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 4,493 4,645 -3.3% 4,504 Merchant Processing Services 2,657 2,305 15.2% 2,558 Debit Card Fees 1,641 1,698 -3.4% 1,507 Other Service Fees 585 650 -10.0% 577 ATM Processing Fees 722 698 3.4% 633 Trust Fees 749 726 3.2% 717 Life Insurance Gains 433 - n/m - Financial Services Commissions 93 141 -34.1% 101 Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 26 (14) n/m 24 Other 889 920 -3.4% 958 Total Noninterest Income 12,288 11,769 4.4% 11,579 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 13,090 13,186 -0.7% 13,108 Occupancy and Equipment 4,916 4,864 1.1% 5,048 Loss Contingency (1) 553 - n/m - Outsourced Data Processing 2,367 2,299 3.0% 2,369 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 79 453 -82.5% 310 Professional Fees 481 871 -44.8% 665 Courier Service 451 422 6.9% 442 Other 3,624 3,646 -0.6% 3,241 Total Noninterest Expense 25,561 25,741 -0.7% 25,183 Income Before Income Taxes 25,866 22,915 12.9% 25,385 Income Tax Provision 6,241 4,905 27.2% 5,739 Net Income $19,625 $18,010 9.0% $19,646 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,942 26,630 1.2% 26,841 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,987 26,728 1.0% 26,912 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $0.73 $0.68 7.4% $0.73 Diluted Earnings 0.73 0.67 9.0% 0.73 Dividends Paid 0.41 0.40 2.5% 0.40 % 6/30'19YTD 6/30'18YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $29,619 $29,654 -0.1% Investment Securities: Equity Securities 197 171 15.3% Debt Securities Available for Sale 35,344 27,874 26.8% Debt Securities Held to Maturity 10,253 12,390 -17.2% Interest-Bearing Cash 3,696 3,572 3.5% Total Interest & Fee Income 79,109 73,661 7.4% Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 240 120 100.0% Savings Deposits 428 446 -4.1% Time Deposits 295 333 -11.3% Short-Term Borrowed Funds 18 19 -1.8% Total Interest Expense 981 918 6.9% Net Interest Income 78,128 72,743 7.4% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges 8,997 9,397 -4.3% Merchant Processing Services 5,215 4,725 10.4% Debit Card Fees 3,148 3,303 -4.7% Other Service Fees 1,162 1,281 -9.3% ATM Processing Fees 1,355 1,362 -0.5% Trust Fees 1,466 1,469 -0.1% Life Insurance Gains 433 - n/m Financial Services Commissions 194 255 -23.7% Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 50 (50) n/m Other 1,847 1,982 -6.8% Total Noninterest Income 23,867 23,724 0.6% Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 26,198 26,537 -1.3% Occupancy and Equipment 9,964 9,555 4.3% Outsourced Data Processing 4,736 4,639 2.1% Loss Contingency (1) 553 - n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 389 1,023 -62.0% Professional Fees 1,146 1,656 -30.8% Courier Service 893 885 0.9% Other 6,865 7,468 -8.1% Total Noninterest Expense 50,744 51,763 -2.0% Income Before Income Taxes 51,251 44,704 14.6% Income Tax Provision 11,980 9,188 30.4% Net Income 39,271 35,516 10.6% Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,892 26,581 1.2% Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,950 26,696 1.0% Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $1.46 $1.34 9.0% Diluted Earnings 1.46 1.33 9.8% Dividends Paid 0.81 0.80 1.3% Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) In the second quarter 2019, the Company recorded $553 thousand in loss contingencies. The loss contingencies include a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand loss settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. Although loss contingencies represent estimated liabilities, which are subject to revision, the Company does not anticipate additional losses for either of these matters. Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized

Source: Westamerica Bancorporation