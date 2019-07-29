West Town Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTWB) (the "Company" or "West Town"), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include the following:



Second quarter net income of $6,129,000 or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $7,671,000 or $2.47 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets of 5.98%, compared to 5.72% for the second quarter of 2018.

Return on average common equity of 30.35%, compared to 41.73% for the second quarter of 2018.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 42.51%, compared to 61.68% for the second quarter of 2018.

Windsor Advantage, LLC ("Windsor") revenue of $2,581,000 as compared to $2,052,000 for the same period last year, due primarily to West Town acquiring 100% of Windsor on April 30, 2018.

SOUND BANK RECAPITALIZATION

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019Sound Bank, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in West Town's ownership position in the bank being significantly diluted. As part of the recapitalization, West Town sold a substantial portion of its interest in Sound Bank through a series of concurrent secondary sales of shares of Sound Bank common stock, which resulted in gross proceeds to West Town of $28,010,000 and a pre-tax gain of approximately $6.6 million. West Town retains an ownership interest in Sound Bank's voting common stock of approximately 4.9% and a 9.9% total equity interest in Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with the positive financial impact of the Sound Bank recapitalization, whereby West Town successfully monetized its investment with an over 20% return on investment in just over one and a half years. The $6.6 million pre-tax gain obviously impacted our financial performance for the second quarter; however, at the same time, we continue to perform on all cylinders. Our government guaranteed lending department originated loan commitments of $65.9 million and earned $1.8 million in revenue for the second quarter, while Windsor turned in a record quarter of $2.6 million in revenue, driven by a 5th consecutive quarter of increased servicing revenue. Additionally, we paid off the Company's outstanding $1.9 million line of credit balance while keeping the line available and deployed capital from the Sound Bank transaction into a stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2019, we had completed the repurchase of 103,793 shares of the Company's voting common stock and 200,000 shares of non-voting common stock."

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2019, the Company's total assets were $303,365,000, net loans held for investment were $206,092,000, loans held for sale were $14,902,000, total deposits were $210,687,000 and total shareholder's equity was $78,815,000. Compared with June 30, 2018, total assets decreased $241,123,000 or 44%, loans held for investment decreased $194,983,000 or 49%, loans held for sale decreased $17,092,000 or 53%, total deposits decreased $166,901,000 or 44%, and total shareholders' equity increased $3,135,000 or 4%. The decreases in assets, loans and deposits were a result of the Sound Bank recapitalization and elimination from the consolidated financials as of May 6, 2019. The increase in total shareholders' equity resulted from retained earnings, partially offset by the Company's stock repurchase program.



CAPITAL LEVELS

At June 30, 2019, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.





"Well Capitalized"

Minimums



West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.5 % 15.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.0 % 15.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.0 % 16.62 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.0 % 12.64 %

The Company's book value per common share increased from $25.11 at June 30, 2018 to $28.12 at June 30, 2019. The Company's tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $14.96 at June 30, 2018 to $20.67 at June 30, 2019 due primarily to the gain on sale of Sound Bank and the subsequent removal of the intangible assets associated with Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased 46 basis points from 1.31% at June 30, 2018 to 1.77% at June 30, 2019 primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements. Non-acquired nonaccrual loans decreased $2,943,000 as of June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior year while foreclosed assets increased $2,015,000.

The Company recorded a $477,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to a provision of $261,000 in second quarter 2018. The Company recorded $200,000 in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2019 with the remaining provision expense due to volume growth.

Dollars in thousands Ending Balance 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 Nonaccrual loans - originated $ 3,290 $ 4,666 $ 6,538 $ 5,806 $ 6,233 Nonaccrual loans - acquired 0 262 272 280 292 Foreclosed assets - originated 2,069 2,493 723 796 54 90 days past due - originated 0 407 67 3 8 90 days past due - acquired 0 421 251 280 553 Total nonperforming assets 5,359 8,249 7,851 7,165 7,140 Total nonperforming assets - originated 5,359 7,566 7,328 6,605 6,295 Net charge-offs $ 200 $ 58 $ 334 $ 725 $ 216 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.27 % 0.05 % 0.31 % 0.68 % 0.20 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.77 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total portfolio loans 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.56 % 1.75 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans 1.62 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.95 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1,847,000 or 33% in comparison to the second quarter 2018, primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin decreased from 4.68% for the second quarter 2018 to 4.03% for the second quarter 2019. The margin compression is largely related to the increase in the cost of funds from 1.14% to 1.56%, due primarily to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the Company's consolidated financial statements and the inclusion of the $9,990,000 resulting equity investment in Sound Bank in the Company's investment portfolio, which reduced the Company's average yield on assets by approximately 10 basis points due to it not earning dividend income.

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 6/30/19 6/30/18 Quarterly average balances: Loans $ 297,501 $ 435,583 $ 424,758 $ 426,160 $ 435,778 $ 366,161 $ 441,287 Investment securities 20,960 21,119 21,060 15,377 13,949 21,039 12,658 Interest-bearing balances and other 47,025 54,690 41,472 28,481 23,258 50,836 24,026 Total interest-earning assets 365,486 511,392 487,290 470,018 472,985 438,036 477,971 Noninterest-bearing deposits 75,643 112,836 96,068 90,073 82,971 94,137 82,910 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 234,603 338,682 319,900 294,502 292,409 286,355 297,237 Borrowed funds 17,204 37,852 50,792 63,356 78,457 27,470 77,445 Total interest-bearing liabilities 251,807 376,534 370,692 357,858 370,866 313,825 374,682 Total assets 416,840 576,640 553,855 536,172 538,249 496,299 537,222 Common shareholders' equity 82,090 78,698 77,817 77,129 73,725 80,403 70,387 Tangible common equity (1) 57,825 48,918 47,695 46,667 49,882 53,396 53,818

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity.

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 6/30/19 6/30/18 Interest Income/Expense: Loans $ 4,607 $ 6,523 $ 6,379 $ 6,329 $ 6,577 $ 11,130 $ 12,613 Investment securities 100 167 171 111 105 267 168 Interest-bearing balances and other 241 356 248 170 126 597 247 Total interest income 4,948 7,046 6,798 6,610 6,808 11,994 13,028 Deposits 1,104 1,432 1,169 906 815 2,536 1,586 Borrowings 172 330 396 431 474 502 852 Total interest expense 1,276 1,762 1,565 1,337 1,289 3,038 2,438 Net interest income $ 3,672 $ 5,284 $ 5,233 $ 5,273 $ 5,519 $ 8,956 $ 10,590 Average Yields and Costs: Loans 6.21 % 6.07 % 5.96 % 5.89 % 6.05 % 6.13 % 5.76 % Investment securities 1.91 % 3.16 % 3.25 % 2.89 % 3.01 % 2.54 % 2.65 % Interest-bearing balances and other 2.06 % 2.64 % 2.37 % 2.37 % 2.17 % 2.37 % 2.07 % Total interest-earning assets 5.43 % 5.59 % 5.53 % 5.58 % 5.77 % 5.51 % 5.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.89 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 1.22 % 1.12 % 1.79 % 1.08 % Borrowed funds 4.01 % 3.54 % 3.09 % 2.70 % 2.42 % 3.69 % 2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.03 % 1.90 % 1.67 % 1.48 % 1.39 % 1.95 % 1.31 % Cost of funds 1.56 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.14 % 1.50 % 1.07 % Net interest margin 4.03 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.45 % 4.68 % 4.12 % 4.47 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12,318,000, a decrease of $38,000 as compared to the same prior year period. Specific items to note include:

Government lending revenue of $1,754,000 was a decrease of $2,487,000 or 59% in comparison to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the unwinding in the first six months of 2018 of the originate-and-hold strategy instituted in the fourth quarter of 2017; and

Windsor revenue totaled $2,581,000, an increase of $529,000 or 26% as compared to the $2,052,000 income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to the Company's acquisition of the remaining 56.5% of Windsor on April 30, 2018.

Mortgage revenue totaled $1,113,000, an increase of $245,000 or 28% as compared to the second quarter 2018. Loans originated for secondary market sale increased from $21,175,000 in the second quarter 2018 to $22,195,000 in the second quarter 2019.

The fair value adjustment on the Sound Bank equity investment was $6,635,000 for the quarter and was based on the Sound Bank recapitalization pricing.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 was $7,210,000, a decrease of $205,000 or 3%, from $7,415,000 for the second quarter 2018. The decreases in compensation, occupancy, data processing, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. Also impacting noninterest expenses for the quarter were increased legal fees and transaction-related expenses pertaining to the Sound Bank recapitalization.

EXPANDED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Following the close of the 2019 second quarter, the Company received approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to expand its current stock repurchase program and has since repurchased an additional 436,014 of the Company's voting common shares and 107,380 of the Company's non-voting common shares. These most recent share repurchases occurred subsequent to June 30th and are not reflected in the Company's reported June 30, 2019 financial information. In commenting on the Company's repurchase activity, Mr. Bergevin said, "We are pleased with the participation in the repurchase program to date and still have capacity to repurchase about an additional $2 million of common stock. Given the strong liquidity position of the Company following the divestiture of our controlling interest in Sound Bank, we believe the share repurchases are an effective use of our excess cash, while also offering additional liquidity options to our shareholders. With the reduction in the number of outstanding shares of Company common stock, we expect the repurchases will be accretive to our earnings per share in future periods."

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.

West Town Bancorp, Inc. is the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. Primary deposit products are checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, and primary lending products are government guaranteed lending, residential mortgage, commercial, and installment loans. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company, and West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust's primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company's acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

Dollars in thousands; unaudited Ending Balance 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,665 $ 5,433 $ 5,005 $ 5,292 $ 4,961 Interest-bearing deposits 17,196 72,382 43,448 38,779 27,532 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,861 77,815 48,453 44,071 32,493 Securities available for sale, at fair value 20,716 21,031 21,332 20,615 13,769 Loans held for sale 14,902 11,037 16,552 15,819 31,994 Loans held for investment: Originated loans 209,492 336,505 322,038 307,166 294,471 Acquired loans, net 0 81,978 88,556 101,311 110,439 Allowance for loan losses (3,400 ) (4,115 ) (4,000 ) (3,900 ) (3,835 ) Net loans held for investment 206,092 414,368 406,594 404,577 401,075 Premises and equipment, net 4,832 12,099 12,166 12,263 11,586 Foreclosed assets 2,069 2,493 723 796 54 Servicing assets 3,220 3,619 3,952 4,280 4,598 Bank owned life insurance 4,964 9,090 9,034 8,977 8,917 Accrued interest receivable 1,196 1,637 1,637 1,758 1,776 Goodwill 12,721 19,737 19,745 19,745 19,745 Other intangible assets, net 8,154 9,827 10,157 10,493 10,837 Other assets 4,638 8,066 4,979 8,100 7,644 Total assets $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324 $ 551,494 $ 544,488 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 46,068 $ 128,435 $ 97,777 $ 94,829 $ 88,172 Interest-bearing 164,619 345,581 335,140 305,257 289,416 Total deposits 210,687 474,016 432,917 400,086 377,588 Short term borrowings 1,968 20,000 27,000 58,400 73,400 Long term borrowings 3,900 6,294 6,781 7,267 7,754 Accrued interest payable 433 927 868 550 466 Other liabilities 7,562 9,860 10,189 8,746 9,600 Total liabilities 224,550 511,097 477,755 475,049 468,808 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 Common stock, voting 2,674 2,749 2,686 2,666 2,660 Common stock, non-voting 129 329 329 329 329 Additional paid-in capital 38,557 45,287 44,760 44,576 44,429 Retained earnings 37,375 31,273 29,928 29,154 28,436 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 80 84 (134 ) (280 ) (174 ) Total shareholders' equity 78,815 79,722 77,569 76,445 75,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324 $ 551,494 $ 544,488

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 6/30/19 6/30/18 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 4,607 $ 6,523 $ 6,379 $ 6,329 $ 6,577 $ 11,130 $ 12,613 Investment securities & deposits 341 523 419 281 231 864 415 Total interest income 4,948 7,046 6,798 6,610 6,808 11,994 13,028 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,104 1,432 1,169 906 815 2,536 1,586 Interest on borrowed funds 172 330 396 431 474 502 852 Total interest expense 1,276 1,762 1,565 1,337 1,289 3,038 2,438 Net interest income 3,672 5,284 5,233 5,273 5,519 8,956 10,590 Provision for loan losses 477 173 434 789 261 650 730 Noninterest income Government lending revenue 1,754 880 1,793 1,121 4,241 2,634 7,295 Mortgage revenue 1,113 435 359 491 868 1,548 1,323 Service charge revenue 99 226 228 196 222 325 441 Bank owned life insurance income 44 56 58 59 64 100 121 Windsor revenue 2,581 2,086 2,116 1,791 1,683 4,667 2,616 Income from Windsor investment 0 0 0 0 369 0 0 Fair value adjustment on equity investment 6,635 0 0 0 0 6,635 0 Gain on consolidation of Windsor 0 0 0 0 4,776 0 4,776 Other noninterest income 92 122 163 211 133 214 305 Total noninterest income 12,318 3,805 4,717 3,869 12,356 16,123 16,877 Noninterest expense Compensation 3,385 4,261 4,689 4,245 4,050 7,646 7,316 Occupancy and equipment 338 506 536 522 462 844 875 Loan and special assets 510 179 437 67 407 689 769 Professional services 569 582 511 437 317 1,151 591 Data processing 198 345 381 326 325 543 638 Communication 110 226 208 191 203 336 438 Advertising 109 112 135 147 418 221 472 Loss on sale of foreclosed assets 35 21 0 0 41 56 41 Transaction-related expenses 916 43 31 5 74 959 88 Other operating expense 1,040 1,179 1,259 1,013 1,118 2,219 1,982 Total noninterest expense 7,210 7,454 8,187 6,953 7,415 14,664 13,210 Income before income taxes 8,303 1,462 1,329 1,400 10,199 9,765 13,527 Income tax expense 2,174 397 373 372 2,528 2,571 3,375 Net income $ 6,129 $ 1,065 $ 956 $ 1,028 $ 7,671 $ 7,194 $ 10,152 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 2.58 $ 2.38 $ 3.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 2.47 $ 2.34 $ 3.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,997 3,054 3,008 2,996 2,980 3,025 2,966 Diluted average common shares outstanding 3,045 3,115 3,124 3,127 3,115 3,080 3,101







Performance Ratios



Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 6/30/19 6/30/18 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 2.58 $ 2.38 $ 3.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 2.47 $ 2.34 $ 3.27 Book value per common share $ 28.12 $ 25.70 $ 25.52 $ 25.31 $ 25.11 $ 28.12 $ 25.11 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.67 $ 16.17 $ 15.68 $ 15.30 $ 14.96 $ 20.67 $ 14.96 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 5.98 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.76 % 5.72 % 2.96 % 3.81 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 30.35 % 5.48 % 4.87 % 5.29 % 41.73 % 18.25 % 29.08 % Return on tangible common equity 42.51 % 8.83 % 7.95 % 8.74 % 61.68 % 27.17 % 38.04 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.03 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.45 % 4.68 % 4.12 % 4.47 % Efficiency ratio(1) 77.1 % 82.0 % 82.3 % 76.1 % 56.6 % 79.5 % 58.2 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities or consolidation.

