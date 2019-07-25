West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend





WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, today reported that second quarter 2019 net income was $6.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $6.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share. For the first six months of 2019, net income was $13.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2018. On March 4, 2019, the Company announced that, through its subsidiary West Bank, it was initiating a growth strategy in three new Minnesota markets and has since opened full service branch offices in Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota. The financial results of 2019 were impacted by compensation, professional fees and occupancy costs related to the Company's new growth strategy, which totaled $1.0 million on a pretax basis for the first six months of 2019.



On July 24, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2019.

"We continue to execute well on our strategic priorities and are pleased to report solid financial results," commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We have successfully executed the opening of three new full service branch offices in Minnesota and are encouraged by the new business activity in those new markets. We have assembled teams of experienced bankers that are building relationships with local business owners and business leaders. Using those relationships, we have assembled local community boards to guide our efforts in these three new markets. This approach is consistent with the path we have taken in other new market initiatives. We are confident that this expansion sets us on a path for building shareholder value."

In addition, Dave Nelson commented, "West Bank continues to focus on building and improving the performance of our core bank operations. West Bank's loan balances have increased by 16.8 percent as of June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. We see opportunities in all of our markets for stable organic loan growth while staying committed to our disciplined approach to credit quality. Competition for customer deposits remains strong and continues to put upward pressure on the cost of funds."

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, July 26, 2019. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until August 9, 2019, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10127162.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bank recently opened branch offices in Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "projects," "future," "confident," "may," "should," "will," "strategy," "plan," "opportunity," "will be," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers' acceptance of the Company's products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 45,286 $ 36,964 Federal funds sold 47,278 28,139 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 398,534 526,793 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,826 9,202 Loans 1,792,718 1,534,404 Allowance for loan losses (16,737 ) (16,518 ) Loans, net 1,775,981 1,517,886 Premises and equipment, net 30,447 22,053 Bank-owned life insurance 34,563 33,928 Other assets 19,961 22,201 Total assets $ 2,362,876 $ 2,197,166 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 373,627 $ 381,281 Interest-bearing: Demand 321,747 326,567 Savings 974,769 1,004,926 Time of $250 or more 50,980 29,382 Other time 244,664 149,773 Total deposits 1,965,787 1,891,929 Federal funds purchased 2,280 860 Other borrowings 172,035 117,153 Other liabilities 20,839 4,872 Stockholders' equity 201,935 182,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,362,876 $ 2,197,166





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,108 $ 17,168 $ 41,496 $ 33,642 Investment securities 3,117 3,192 6,282 6,367 Other 110 177 208 258 Total interest income 24,335 20,537 47,986 40,267 Interest expense Deposits 6,670 3,798 12,634 6,810 Federal funds purchased 115 52 202 79 Other borrowings 1,512 1,388 3,223 2,663 Total interest expense 8,297 5,238 16,059 9,552 Net interest income 16,038 15,299 31,927 30,715 Provision for loan losses — — — 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,038 15,299 31,927 30,565 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 600 627 1,211 1,276 Debit card usage fees 434 433 809 832 Trust services 481 575 964 1,020 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 162 152 314 310 Realized investment securities gains (losses), net 23 (25 ) (65 ) (25 ) Other income 299 261 885 523 Total noninterest income 1,999 2,023 4,118 3,936 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,424 4,775 10,884 9,288 Occupancy 1,344 1,258 2,577 2,481 Data processing 716 674 1,396 1,350 FDIC insurance 185 165 404 327 Write-down of premises — 333 — 333 Other expenses 2,081 1,753 4,033 3,466 Total noninterest expense 9,750 8,958 19,294 17,245 Income before income taxes 8,287 8,364 16,751 17,256 Income taxes 1,629 1,600 3,194 3,108 Net income $ 6,658 $ 6,764 $ 13,557 $ 14,148





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2019 2nd Quarter $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.21 $ 22.32 $ 20.14 1st Quarter 0.42 0.42 0.20 23.74 19.02 2018 4th Quarter $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.20 $ 23.88 $ 18.06 3rd Quarter 0.44 0.43 0.20 26.51 23.10 2nd Quarter 0.42 0.41 0.20 26.95 22.65 1st Quarter 0.46 0.45 0.18 26.85 23.65

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company's common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.14% 1.27% 1.18% 1.34% Return on average equity 13.49% 15.15% 13.98% 15.96% Net interest margin 2.90% 3.05% 2.92% 3.11% Efficiency ratio* 54.05% 49.05% 53.79% 48.05% As of June 30, 2019 2018 Texas ratio* 0.72% 1.07% Allowance for loan losses ratio 0.93% 1.08% Tangible common equity ratio 8.55% 8.30%

* A lower ratio is more desirable.

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

Net interest margin (1) - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

- annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio (1) - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

- noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income. Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net interest income and annualized net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,038 $ 15,299 $ 31,927 $ 30,715 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 25 236 68 525 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 16,063 15,535 31,995 31,240 Average interest-earning assets 2,224,024 2,044,821 2,206,394 2,028,846 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.90 % 3.05 % 2.92 % 3.11 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 16,063 $ 15,535 $ 31,995 $ 31,240 Noninterest income 1,999 2,023 4,118 3,936 Adjustment for realized investment securities (gains) losses, net (23 ) 25 65 25 Adjustment for gain on sale of premises — — (307 ) — Adjusted income 18,039 17,583 35,871 35,201 Noninterest expense 9,750 8,958 19,294 17,245 Adjustment for write-down of premises — (333 ) — (333 ) Adjusted expense 9,750 8,625 19,294 16,912 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 54.05 % 49.05 % 53.79 % 48.05 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

For more information contact:

Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309

