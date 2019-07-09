WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes





WATERLOO, Ontario, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that WESCO International, a global distribution and supply chain solutions company, is using the cloud-based Descartes Route Planner™ On-demand solution to help customers enhance delivery services and supply chain performance.



"Partnering with Descartes is a critical part of how we are optimizing our last mile delivery routes to drive efficiency and reduce transportation costs," said Hemant Porwal, Vice President Global Supply Chain and Operations at WESCO International.

Part of Descartes' Routing, Mobile and Telematics suite, the Descartes Route Planner On-demand solution helps WESCO optimize route plans, manage dispatch operations, and track trucks and drivers in real-time as delivery routes are executed. The solution provides the increased operational efficiency and visibility required to continuously enhance delivery performance and customer service.

"We're pleased that Descartes is helping WESCO to provide value-added supply chain services and better serve customers by ensuring its fleet delivers orders to customers in a timely and precise way," said Andrew Roszko, Executive Vice President of Sales at Descartes Systems Group. "Our cloud-based routing and mobile solutions are rapid to implement and have a proven record of enabling leading distributors across the world to improve performance by offering high levels of service while reducing transportation costs."

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 10 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

