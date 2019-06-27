Werner Enterprises Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards





OMAHA, Neb., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce it has received four 2019 American Inhouse Design Awards from Graphic Design USA, marking the 11th consecutive year Werner has earned this award.



"Our Corporate Communications Department continues to find new ways to innovate Werner's brand," said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "We are proud of their ability to consistently provide outstanding work."

Werner's award-winning entries were selected from the calendars, advertising, videos and graphics categories. Photos of the department's winning materials will be featured in an upcoming publication of Graphic Design USA magazine.

The American Inhouse Design Awards are the premier showcase for outstanding work done by inhouse designers and departments. Thousands of entries from organizations of every size are submitted nationwide each year and judged on their overall impact on the business or institution.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN." For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com.

