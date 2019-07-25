Werner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company





OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named to the 2019 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies list by U.S. Veterans Magazine for the fifth consecutive year for the company's support of military veterans, service members and their families.



"After fighting for our country, we want to make members of the armed forces and their families feel like they have a second home at Werner Enterprises," said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. "We are honored to have many talented military men and women in our company, and we are honored to support their success in the civilian workforce."

U.S. Veterans Magazine polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year's evaluations. Finalists were selected based on their support of the nation's employees, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. The annual list can be found on the publication's website.

Werner is widely acknowledged as an industry leader in military hiring initiatives, with veteran and veteran spouses comprising approximately 20 percent of its workforce. As a military-ready employer, Werner offers eligible military veterans the opportunity to receive their tax-free U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits in addition to on-the-job training.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN." For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com.

