Werner Enterprises Celebrates 20 Years in Mexico





OMAHA, Neb. and MEXICO CITY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of its Mexico-based operations. Werner commemorated the occasion with special receptions at its Mexico City, Querétaro, Monterrey and Guadalajara offices that included key members of the global team and strategic business partners from the region.



Werner entered Mexico's transportation and logistics market in 1999 when Werner Mexico was formed, and border crossings began in Laredo, Texas. Throughout the last 20 years, Werner Mexico has continually expanded its dry van, temperature-controlled, intermodal, brokerage and international transportation services.

"We are very appreciative of our partner carriers in Mexico who have made this success possible," said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "Our customers and partner carriers continue to see Werner's increasing value in the marketplace."

The combined network of Werner Mexico represents four offices, multiple terminals and logistics centers and a combined network of over 6,000 trucks and 2,000 trailers operating in Mexico with approximately 70 partner carriers. Today, Werner is the largest U.S. truckload carrier providing ground transportation service to and from Mexico with over 135,000 cross-border movements in 2018. In 2019, Werner continues to expand its services in Mexico with a cross-dock expansion at its Laredo terminal that makes the company the only U.S. carrier with a refrigerated cross-dock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN." For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com.

