    Wellness Matrix Addresses OTC Caveat Emptor Issue

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 11:52:00 AM EDT


    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. , Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix (OTC PINK:WMGR) today announced that the company's status of its Caveat Emptor label is being addressed. Wellness Matrix understands that this is a safety measure for OTC Markets to protect the public. 

    OTC markets has provided Wellness Matrix with promotional information involving Wellness Matrix. The company, its officers and directors had no knowledge of any promotion. Wellness Matrix will fully cooperate with OTC Markets. 

    Wellness Matrix strongly encourages its investors to only use credible sources when making an investment decision with respect to Wellness Matrix. Those sources should be verified using the company website, the company's filings, the company's news releases. Additionally, the Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-company actors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These non-company newsletters are usually paid for by the publisher, or other third parties, and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. 

    Wellness Matrix is doing everything possible to stop the unwanted promotional campaigns including sending a cease and desist letter to the promotional agencies.

    Wellness Matrix is in the process of completing its annual audit, which will be made public.

    For more information, contact: Barry Migliorini, 17011 Beach Blvd. 9th Floor, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

    About Wellness Matrix Group

    Our mission is to develop the most technologically advanced healthcare models in a Virtual Reality/AR Creative Artificial Intelligence (CAI) Platform by fully integrating the Health & Wellness industry networks and program tools. The Wellness Matrix Group brand will be defined by its offering of the "Best of the Best" Doctors and Methodologies with Genome analysis, monitoring and predictive modeling simulation providing a state of the art Wellness Program for Quality of Life Longevity.

    Company contact:

    Michael Selsman: www.publiccommunicationsco.com - 310-553-5732

    Source: Wellness Matrix Group

