WeedMD Reports Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders





TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) ("WeedMD" or the "Company"), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on June 25, 2019.



All Company matters put forward were approved by the shareholders, including the re-election of Keith Merker, Michael Kraft, Gail Paech, Kevin McGovern, Rick Moscone and Michael Pesner as directors of the Company. The directors will hold office until successors are duly elected or appointed.

Additionally, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's shareholders approved WeedMD's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Company's shareholders also re-appointed RSM Canada LLP, as WeedMD's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed.

For more information, access WeedMD's AGM investor presentation here and AGM 2019 corporate video highlights here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates two facilities: a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse and outdoor facility located in Strathroy, Ontario and a 26,000 sq. ft. extraction and processing facility in Aylmer, Ontario. The Company currently has 136,000 square feet of licensed indoor and greenhouse production space and is expected to have a total footprint of more than 550,000 square feet of indoor and greenhouse production online in 2019. Additionally, 27 acres or 1,176,000 sq. ft. of outdoor cultivation is licensed and fully operational with first harvest expected in October 2019. WeedMD has a multi-channeled distribution strategy that includes selling directly to medical patients, strategic relationships across the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where WeedMD's adult-use brand Color Cannabis™ is sold.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD's Annual Information Form dated December 13, 2017 (the "AIF") and other disclosure documents of WeedMD filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

