Weather Telematics Wins Contract to Provide Hazard Alerts Service to Creek County Ems





TORONTO and OTTAWA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet of Things Inc. (TSX-V: ITT; OTC: INOTF; FSE: 7iT) ("IoT Inc." or the "Company"), operates data-driven industrial IoT companies that deliver significant benefit to the verticals they serve. The Company is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Weather Telematics Inc. ("WTX"), was awarded an annual contract to provided road weather hazard alerts to the Creek County, Oklahoma Emergency Medical Service.



Weather Telematics' Predictiv SA road weather hazard alert service is a proactive accident avoidance system that transmits verbal and visual warnings of weather-related road hazards to both dispatchers and drivers. Predictiv SA provides a full toolkit for fleet managers and telematics service providers to manage the impact of weather hazards on fleet logistics and mitigate risks for drivers and fleet assets. Predictiv SA is available on the GEOTAB Marketplace website.

"In the case of Creek County's ambulances, human lives depend on both dispatch and driver being fully apprised of current road weather conditions so they can navigate around hazards," said Bob Moran, CEO of Weather Telematics. "Our Predictiv SA product is perfectly suited to this type of mission critical scenario."

About Weather Telematics Inc.

Weather Telematics Inc. is an IoT data science company offering road safety data products for industrial and government markets. Weather Telematics uses a proprietary vehicle-mounted mobile IoT sensor network and AI machine learning to generate historical, real-time and predictive road weather conditions for road hazard risk alerts and dynamic routing applications. Their industry-leading Predictiv RC and Predictiv SA platforms mitigate weather risk, reduce traffic congestion and make connected and autonomous navigation safer in all types of road conditions.

About Internet of Things Inc.

Internet of Things Inc. operates data driven industrial IoT companies that deliver significant benefit to the verticals they serve. The Company owns Weather Telematics Inc., has a joint venture channel partnership with Shanghai New Hope Data Technology Co. Ltd., and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

