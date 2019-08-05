WCA Certified Public Accountants integrates Identillect's Delivery Trust® to Secure Client Communication



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), a trusted leading provider regulatory compliant email security, announced today WCA Certified Public Accountants has selected Delivery Trust® to secure the email communications throughout their organization.

WCA - Wilkins, Crews and Associates Accounting is a full-service accounting firm in Chattanooga, Tennessee which tailors it's services to fit their client's needs. They assist business owners, executives, and independent professionals with services ranging from all types of tax returns to financial consulting. They excel in traditional practices while forming an engagement team possessing the appropriate expertise to best meet their clients' needs, goals and deadlines.

Stephanie Fitch, President of WCA CPA states, "WCA continually maintains the highest level of service for our clients, their security is of the utmost importance. We have selected Identillect Technologies to provide secure communication to our clients due to their security expertise and their platforms ability to meet and exceed industry regulatory requirements."

The financial services industry has seen a significant increase in cybercrime "business email compromise (BEC) attacks caused $12.5 billion in global losses as of 2018." "The first step in financial cybersecurity should focus on protecting your email and data traffic. According to the 2018 Trend Micro Cloud App Security Report, email remains the most popular infection vector for hackers attacking enterprises."

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect Technologies comments, "We are pleased to serve the WCA and their longstanding efforts to provide the highest level of service and security. The financial industry has seen a greater number of cyber threats in recent years and Identillect is proud to serve this community and protect client communication."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award -winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.identillect.com

About WCA Wilkins, Crews and Associates Certified Public Accountants

For more information, please visit http://www.wca-cpa.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.





