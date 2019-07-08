Wayland Group Announces Changes to the Board of Directors





TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayland Group (CSE:WAYL) (OTCQB:MRRCF) ("Wayland" or the "Company") announced that Matthew McLeod, the Company's President, has been appointed to the board of directors and that Gerhard Müller has resigned as a director of the Company.



"We are excited to have Matthew join our board and look forward to his ongoing valuable contributions to the Company in this new role. I would like to thank Gerhard for his contributions to the Company and in particular for his perspective in connection with the build-out of our international portfolio of assets," said Paul Pathak, Chair of the Board.

About Wayland Group



Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. The Company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and, Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy. Wayland continues to pursue new opportunities globally, including in Argentina and Colombia, in its effort to enhance lives through cannabis.



Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.



The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.



