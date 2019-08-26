Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq:WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for a limited time following the event.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

