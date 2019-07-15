Quantcast

Watsco to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


MIAMI, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2019 second quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at http://www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on July 18, 2019. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to:  http://dpregister.com/10133361

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the "Watsco" call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 585 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan                                                                                                               

Senior Vice President                                                                   

(305) 714-4102                                                                                              

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com 

