Water Now, Inc. Announces Two-Year Contract for HydraSpin Mobile HS5500 Unit in Texas





Fort Worth, TX, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Water Now, Inc.("Water Now" or the "Company") (OTCQB:WTNW) a leading water purification solutions company, today announced an agreement to install its HydraSpin Mobile HS5500 unit at a location in Texas. Total revenues for the two-year period following installation are expected to be approximately $2.8 million. The Company will share in the proceeds from the oil that is recovered and sold in the market. The customer is a Fort Worth-based independent oil and gas producer. Monthly revenues from the contract are expected to be recognized within 60 days after the site is prepared and the unit installed, which is expected to be on or before September 2019.



David King, Chief Executive Officer of Water Now, stated, "I'm happy to announce a second installation contract in the last several days. Both contracts can potentially result in aggregate revenues of approximately $6.8 million over the next two years, with monthly recurring revenues expected to begin in October 2019. After our customer tested our HydraSpin unit and realized the cost efficiencies generated, as well as the ability to capture clean water, they have expressed interest in partnering on additional units.We are excited about the value our HydraSpin units create for our customers."

About Water Now, Inc.

Water Now, Inc., headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, has developed a water purification technology that cost-effectively produces portable water from fresh or saltwater sources. Our flameless heating process distills water without the need for filters, membranes, or chemicals, eliminating maintenance costs as well as downtime caused by clogged membranes and filters. Our mission is to create solutions that make clean, affordable water available anywhere on the planet and to help end the spread of disease through contaminated water sources.

We believe that the humanitarian, environmental and commercial applications of the technology are virtually immeasurable, and we are excited to deliver solutions that we believe will help reduce water scarcity issues on a global scale.

