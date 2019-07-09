Water Now, Inc. Announces Three Year, $3 Million Agreement with DPIM-ID, LLC to Market and Distribute the Company's Self-Contained Mobile Purification Units in India



Fort Worth, TX, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Water Now, Inc. ("Water Now" or the "Company") (OTC:WTNW), a leading water purification solutions company, today announced its initial international marketing and distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with DPIM-ID, LLC for the sale of its Aqua 125 and Aqua 1000 self-contained mobile purification units in India. DPIM-ID, LLC is a marketing and distribution company based in Houston, TX, with long-standing business relationships in India. The Agreement is for three years and has the potential of providing $3 million in value to the Company. The Agreement contains performance incentives that can trigger the granting of an extended exclusive license to DPIM-ID, LLC in India.



A DPIM-ID LLC executive commented, "This agreement with Water Now allows our team to have a meaningful immediate impact on India's dire need for clean, drinkable water for its growing population. We intend to move swiftly to introduce Water Now's mobile purification units throughout the country. We are already working with local and federal authorities, along with the military, and have already begun training on the Aqua 125 and Aqua 1000 units. We intend to begin our marketing efforts on August 1."

David King, Chief Executive Officer of Water Now, stated, "DPIM-ID LLC is the perfect distribution partner to help grow our international marketing efforts. We are already marketing our units throughout the Far East, South America and Africa."

The Company's self-contained, GPS equipped mobile purification units can produce from 600 to 1,000 bottles of clear, clean and safe drinking water per day from ponds, rivers, oceans, and brackish water. These units are also capable of removing harmful bacteria, such as E-Coli, Legionnaires, Salmonella and various other micro-organisms.

About Water Now

Water Now, headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, has developed a water purification technology that cost-effectively produces portable water from fresh or saltwater sources. The Company also offers its HydraSpin oil separation services and has made available for purchase its newly developed HydraHeat heater.

